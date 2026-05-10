Troops Foiled Security Breach with Arrest of Spy and Impostors in Abuja

Troops of the Guards Brigade foiled a potential security breach by arresting a suspected spy and four impostors in Abuja. The operations were conducted as part of ongoing efforts to tighten security and prevent infiltration of criminal elements in the Federal Capital Territory.

Troops of the Guards Brigade foiled a potential security breach with the arrest of a suspected spy and four impostors during separate operations in Abuja .

The operations were conducted on May 9 by troops of 176 Guards Battalion and Guards Brigade Garrison at different locations within the nation’s capital. Troops on routine foot patrol around the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport intercepted a suspected spy loitering within a restricted area.

In a separate operation, troops of the Guards Brigade Garrison arrested four suspected impostors at about 9:00 a.m. the same day at Gwarinpa, along Dantata Estate in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC)





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