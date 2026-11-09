Nigerian Army Arrests Suspected Gunrunner and Neutralises Two Terrorists in Plateau State

Troops arrested a suspected gunrunner at Gindiri Market in Mangu LGA and neutralised two terrorists during operations in Mangu, Kanam and Wase LGAs. The Army recovered arms, ammunition, motorcycles and other logistics.

The Nigerian Army has arrested a suspected gunrunner and neutralised two terrorists during coordinated operations across Mangu, Kanam and Wase Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

The operations also led to the dismantling of several terrorist camps and the destruction of structures used by criminals to sustain their activities. The Army disclosed this in a statement posted on its official X account on Monday. It said the successes reinforce its resolve to dismantle the networks that sustain insecurity and deny criminal elements safe havens.

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Suspected Gunrunner Arrested at Gindiri Market

Troops of the Operation ENDURING PEACE Special Tactical Team, acting on credible intelligence, conducted a sting operation at Gindiri Market in Mangu LGA. The operation led to the arrest of a suspected gunrunner identified as Adamu Adamu, also known as Jauro. The suspect was apprehended with one AK-47 rifle and 15 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition. He is currently in custody alongside the recovered items for further investigation.

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In a related operation on November 8, troops of the 33 Artillery Brigade launched coordinated offensives at Dajin Madam Forest, which spans Kanam and Wase LGAs. During the operations, several terrorist camps were cleared and their life-support structures destroyed. The Army said this significantly degraded the terrorists capacity to sustain criminal activities and use the forest as a haven for attacks.

The advancing troops subsequently made contact with the terrorists and engaged them with superior firepower, forcing them to retreat in disarray. Bloodstains were observed along their withdrawal routes, indicating possible casualties. Further exploitation of the area led to the recovery of 135 rounds of 7.62 mm NATO ammunition, PKT links, four mobile phones, two communication radios, four motorcycles, two drums of PMS, assorted camouflage uniforms and other sundry items.

Troops Neutralise Terrorists in Kukawa Village

In a subsequent encounter close to Kukawa Village, troops neutralised two terrorists and recovered additional motorcycles. The statement by Spokesperson of Operation ENDURING PEACE, Captain Chinonso Otehread, confirmed the details of the operations. The Army said these operational successes demonstrate its intelligence-driven approach and sustained offensive posture in denying criminal elements access to weapons, logistics and safe havens. It added that it remains resolute in sustaining pressure on terrorists and other criminal networks.

The Army also said it would strengthen cooperation with local communities and other security stakeholders. The goal is to restore lasting peace, protect lives and property, and safeguard national security across Plateau State. The operations form part of a broader push to dismantle networks that sustain insecurity in the region. The Army reiterated its commitment to denying criminal elements safe havens and restoring public confidence.