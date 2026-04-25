Troops Apprehend Suspect Linked to Attack on Forest Guards and Hunters in Kaduna State

Nigerian troops have arrested a suspect connected to an attack on forest guards and hunters in Jema’a LGA, Kaduna State, recovering weapons and a motorcycle. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend other members of the group.

Nigerian troops operating under Operation ENDURING PEACE have successfully apprehended a suspect believed to have direct involvement in a recent attack targeting forest guards and local hunters within the Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State .

The incident, which unfolded on April 23rd, prompted a swift and decisive response from Sector 7 troops, demonstrating the ongoing commitment to security and stability in the region. Details of the operation were initially shared by security analyst Zagazola Makama via a post on the social media platform X on Friday, providing a crucial update on the evolving security situation. The initial reports indicated that armed assailants had launched an attack against forest guards and hunters stationed in Gidan Waya.

Following the attack, the perpetrators were observed retreating towards the dense Jagindi Forest. Responding with alacrity, troops under Sector 7 mobilized at approximately 9:35 a.m. and initiated a pursuit operation, focusing their efforts towards the Ungwan Maruwa area. The proactive approach of the military personnel proved effective as one of the suspects, upon detecting the approaching troops, attempted to evade capture by fleeing the scene and abandoning his motorcycle.

This immediate reaction underscored the suspect’s awareness of wrongdoing and a clear attempt to avoid accountability. A thorough cordon and search operation was subsequently conducted in the immediate vicinity, leading to the recovery of significant evidence. This included the discovery of one AK-47 rifle, a more recently manufactured AK-49 rifle, the abandoned motorcycle used by the fleeing suspect, and other items of evidentiary value.

The recovery of these weapons highlights the potential for further violence and the importance of continued security efforts to prevent escalation. The recovered items are currently being analyzed to provide further insights into the group’s activities and potential connections to other criminal networks. Building upon the initial success, a follow-up operation was conducted within Gidan Waya itself, resulting in the arrest of a key suspect identified as Ahmed Musa.

Intelligence gathered during the operation directly linked Musa to the earlier attack on the forest guards and hunters. He is now in military custody, and a comprehensive investigation is underway to ascertain the full extent of his involvement and to identify any accomplices. According to Makama’s report, both the apprehended suspect and the recovered weaponry are currently being held for further scrutiny.

Simultaneously, security forces are intensifying their efforts to locate and apprehend any remaining members of the group who managed to escape during the initial pursuit. These ongoing operations demonstrate a sustained commitment to dismantling the criminal network and ensuring the safety and security of the local population. The military’s dedication to tracking down all individuals involved in the attack underscores their resolve to bring perpetrators to justice and deter future acts of violence.

The situation remains fluid, and security operations are expected to continue in the area as authorities work to maintain peace and stability





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Kaduna State Operation ENDURING PEACE Forest Guards Hunters Arrest

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