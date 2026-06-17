BlockDAG's confirmed 5000 TPS milestone has cleared a bar that took Solana and Ethereum years to approach, and it's exactly why BlockDAG keeps surfacing in the conversation about the best crypto to buy right now. The kind of jump that changes who gets mentioned in the conversation entirely is not just about the headline, but what it's already supporting.

TRON and Mantle 's Established Infrastructure Fails to Keep Pace with BlockDAG's 5000 TPS Milestone, Leaving Investors Questioning the Best Crypto to Buy Now. BlockDAG's confirmed 5000 TPS milestone has cleared a bar that took Solana and Ethereum years to approach, and it's exactly why BlockDAG keeps surfacing in the conversation about the best crypto to buy right now.

The kind of jump that changes who gets mentioned in the conversation entirely is not just about the headline, but what it's already supporting. BlockDAG Casino's 25 payment methods and 30+ sports betting markets, targeting a projected $5M in daily volume, need exactly this kind of throughput to function without bottlenecking.

Layered alongside the Legacy Sale entry price of $0.00000044 is a documented Buyback Programme at a $0.10 rate with uncapped daily sell limits, a combination of raw capability and a written financial floor that neither TRON's stablecoin rails nor Mantle's L2 stack currently offer their holders. TRON and Mantle both represent real, established infrastructure, but infrastructure built on assumptions from years ago, defended now through exchange listings and treasury bailouts rather than fundamental throughput gains.

Neither chain has announced anything close to a 5000 TPS leap this year. BlockDAG's milestone is a different kind of story entirely: a chain clearing a bar that took the giants years to reach, while still in its Legacy Sale window with a $0.10 buyback already locked in. That's proof of capability sitting next to a documented financial floor, not a promise about either one.

The combination of proven speed and a guaranteed buyback is hard to find anywhere else on the list. The window attached to it won't stay open forever. TRON price sits near $0.32, about 25% below its $0.43 all-time high, with a market cap around $30 billion built almost entirely on its role as a fast, cheap settlement rail for USDT transfers. TRX recently landed on Bitnomial, a CFTC-regulated exchange, giving institutional traders a new regulated venue.

Justin Sun has also confirmed a quantum-resistant testnet for Q2 2026, with mainnet expected in Q3. That's a real security upgrade, but it doesn't touch the network's core throughput in any measurable way. The TRON price story has always been about stablecoin volume, not raw transaction capacity. That ceiling hasn't moved regardless of which exchange lists the token next or which security upgrade Sun announces.

TRON is defending a use case it built years ago, not expanding what the chain can actually process per second today. Mantle crypto is still recovering from an April exploit that hit a partner protocol. Both are established chains leaning on infrastructure decisions made long before this cycle, dressed up in fresh exchange listings and treasury maneuvers rather than any real technical leap forward.

Solana and Ethereum spent years proving high-throughput chains could matter at all, optimizing block times and rollups one cycle at a time. Now, while TRX and MNT defend old ground with new headlines, the kind of jump that changes who gets mentioned in the best crypto to buy right now conversation entirely is the kind of jump that changes who gets mentioned in the conversation entirely is not just about the headline, but what it's already supporting.

BlockDAG Casino's 25 payment methods and 30+ sports betting markets, targeting a projected $5M in daily volume, need exactly this kind of throughput to function without bottlenecking. Layered alongside the Legacy Sale entry price of $0.00000044 is a documented Buyback Programme at a $0.10 rate with uncapped daily sell limits, a combination of raw capability and a written financial floor that neither TRON's stablecoin rails nor Mantle's L2 stack currently offer their holders.

TRON and Mantle both represent real, established infrastructure, but infrastructure built on assumptions from years ago, defended now through exchange listings and treasury bailouts rather than fundamental throughput gains. Neither chain has announced anything close to a 5000 TPS leap this year. BlockDAG's milestone is a different kind of story entirely: a chain clearing a bar that took the giants years to reach, while still in its Legacy Sale window with a $0.10 buyback already locked in.

That's proof of capability sitting next to a documented financial floor, not a promise about either one. The combination of proven speed and a guaranteed buyback is hard to find anywhere else on the list. The window attached to it won't stay open forever. Mantle's pitch has always been scaling Ethereum's existing rails more efficiently, not rebuilding them faster from the ground up.

A treasury bailout and a tokenized fund don't change what the underlying Layer-2 can process when demand spikes. Solana and Ethereum spent years optimizing block times and rollups to prove high-throughput blockchains could handle real demand. BlockDAG's confirmed 5000 TPS milestone clears a bar that took those incumbents years of iteration to approach, and it's exactly why BlockDAG keeps surfacing in the conversation about the best crypto to buy right now.

The kind of jump that changes who gets mentioned in the conversation entirely is not just about the headline, but what it's already supporting. BlockDAG Casino's 25 payment methods and 30+ sports betting markets, targeting a projected $5M in daily volume, need exactly this kind of throughput to function without bottlenecking.

Layered alongside the Legacy Sale entry price of $0.00000044 is a documented Buyback Programme at a $0.10 rate with uncapped daily sell limits, a combination of raw capability and a written financial floor that neither TRON's stablecoin rails nor Mantle's L2 stack currently offer their holders. TRON and Mantle both represent real, established infrastructure, but infrastructure built on assumptions from years ago, defended now through exchange listings and treasury bailouts rather than fundamental throughput gains.

Neither chain has announced anything close to a 5000 TPS leap this year. BlockDAG's milestone is a different kind of story entirely: a chain clearing a bar that took the giants years to reach, while still in its Legacy Sale window with a $0.10 buyback already locked in. That's proof of capability sitting next to a documented financial floor, not a promise about either one.

The combination of proven speed and a guaranteed buyback is hard to find anywhere else on the list. The window attached to it won't stay open forever. TRON price sits near $0.32, about 25% below its $0.43 all-time high, with a market cap around $30 billion built almost entirely on its role as a fast, cheap settlement rail for USDT transfers. TRX recently landed on Bitnomial, a CFTC-regulated exchange, giving institutional traders a new regulated venue.

Justin Sun has also confirmed a quantum-resistant testnet for Q2 2026, with mainnet expected in Q3. That's a real security upgrade, but it doesn't touch the network's core throughput in any measurable way. The TRON price story has always been about stablecoin volume, not raw transaction capacity. That ceiling hasn't moved regardless of which exchange lists the token next or which security upgrade Sun announces.

TRON is defending a use case it built years ago, not expanding what the chain can actually process per second today. Mantle crypto is still recovering from an April exploit that hit a partner protocol. Both are established chains leaning on infrastructure decisions made long before this cycle, dressed up in fresh exchange listings and treasury maneuvers rather than any real technical leap forward.

Solana and Ethereum spent years proving high-throughput chains could matter at all, optimizing block times and rollups one cycle at a time. Now, while TRX and MNT defend old ground with new headlines, the kind of jump that changes who gets mentioned in the best crypto to buy right now conversation entirely is the kind of jump that changes who gets mentioned in the conversation entirely is not just about the headline, but what it's already supporting.

BlockDAG Casino's 25 payment methods and 30+ sports betting markets, targeting a projected $5M in daily volume, need exactly this kind of throughput to function without bottlenecking. Layered alongside the Legacy Sale entry price of $0.00000044 is a documented Buyback Programme at a $0.10 rate with uncapped daily sell limits, a combination of raw capability and a written financial floor that neither TRON's stablecoin rails nor Mantle's L2 stack currently offer their holders.

TRON and Mantle both represent real, established infrastructure, but infrastructure built on assumptions from years ago, defended now through exchange listings and treasury bailouts rather than fundamental throughput gains. Neither chain has announced anything close to a 5000 TPS leap this year. BlockDAG's milestone is a different kind of story entirely: a chain clearing a bar that took the giants years to reach, while still in its Legacy Sale window with a $0.10 buyback already locked in.

That's proof of capability sitting next to a documented financial floor, not a promise about either one. The combination of proven speed and a guaranteed buyback is hard to find anywhere else on the list. The window attached to it won't stay open forever





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

TRON Mantle Blockdag 5000 TPS Crypto News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sokoto State Approves N5.3 Billion for Agriculture, Health, Infrastructure ProjectsSokoto State Government has approved over N5.3 billion for various projects including fertilizer procurement for farmers, health centre upgrades, motorcycle loans for civil servants, and infrastructure improvements.

Read more »

NYSC Demands Separate Entrance at Katsina Camp Over Security FearsThe National Youth Service Corps has asked Katsina State to isolate its orientation camp from shared facilities, citing security risks and infrastructure gaps as banditry persists in the region.

Read more »

Renewed Hope Media Team Inspects Projects in Abia State Amidst Ongoing Infrastructure and Social InitiativesThe Renewed Hope Ambassadors Presidential Media Team toured Abia State to evaluate federal and state collaboration on projects. Commissioner Okey Kanu highlighted the airport, housing estate, and the fully operational Umuahia bus terminal, while also announcing upcoming observances for the Boy Child and Elder Abuse Awareness.

Read more »

BlockDAG's Legacy Sale and Buyback Programme Ignite Debate on Top Crypto InvestmentsBlockDAG's Legacy Sale offers BDAG at $0.00000044 alongside a Buyback Programme with a $0.10 swap rate and over 1 billion coins processed. With a high-throughput network, utility-driven casino, and BDUSD stablecoin, the project is being evaluated as a leading crypto purchase.

Read more »

Festac Town Residents Raise Alarm Over Sale of Public InfrastructureResidents of Festac Town in Lagos, under the Take Back Festac Movement, protested the alleged sale of critical public infrastructure including sewage treatment facilities, waterworks, parks, and buffer zones, citing serious environmental and public health risks. They accused the Federal Housing Authority of disposing of public facilities and called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and President Bola Tinubu to intervene.

Read more »