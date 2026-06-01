Tricycle Crash in Jos Leaves One Dead, Three Injured

A passenger was killed and three others were injured in a tricycle crash along Haske Road in Jos, Plateau State. The accident occurred on Monday evening when two commercial tricycles collided. An eyewitness said the impact of the collision left one passenger dead at the scene, while three other occupants sustained varying degrees of injuries.

A passenger was reportedly killed while three others sustained injuries in a tricycle crash along Haske Road near Lamingo Golf Club in Jos , Plateau State .

The accident occurred on Monday evening when two commercial tricycles, popularly known as Keke Napep, collided. An eyewitness, Joseph Haruna, told The PUNCH that the crash occurred around 5 pm after one of the tricycle operators attempted to avoid a pothole on the road and collided with an oncoming tricycle. According to him, the impact of the collision left one passenger dead at the scene, while three other occupants sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The injured victims were immediately evacuated by sympathisers and emergency responders to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Another witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the accident as tragic and called on relevant authorities to urgently fill some potholes around the community. The crash caused temporary traffic congestion along the Haske Road axis as residents and commuters gathered at the scene.

When contacted, the Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Plateau State, Peter Longsan, said he would verify details of the incident





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Tricycle Crash Jos Plateau State Accident Injuries

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