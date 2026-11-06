Kenyan tribunal dismisses COFEK petition against Dangote's 700,000 bpd Lamu refinery

A Kenyan tribunal dismissed a Consumers Federation of Kenya petition against Dangote's planned 700,000-barrel-per-day refinery at Lamu port, ruling the project was not shown to be a public-private partnership. The case was one of several legal hurdles, including a land dispute that was later cleared for construction.

A Kenyan tribunal has dismissed a petition filed by a consumer rights organisation against the planned crude oil refinery project by Aliko Dangote, president of the Dangote Group.

The ruling, dated October 30, concerned the proposed 700,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery development at Lamu port on Kenya's Indian Ocean coast. The petition was filed by the Consumers Federation of Kenya (COFEK). It was one of several legal hurdles facing the refinery project. The tribunal ruled that the petitioner failed to establish that the refinery was a public-private partnership (PPP) project.

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Tribunal Rejects Document Disclosure Demands

The tribunal also ruled that there was no legal basis for compelling the disclosure of the refinery's documents. The ruling was reported on Thursday. In its petition, COFEK had asked Kenya's public-private partnerships petition committee tribunal to set aside and review any approvals granted to the refinery that did not comply with relevant requirements. The consumer rights organisation also sought an order compelling the disclosure of details of the government's plan to acquire a stake in the refinery.

That request covered the investment vehicle, share class, payment terms, and evidence of public participation. The legal challenges extended beyond the COFEK petition. A Kenyan court ordered parties to maintain the status quo over land earmarked for Dangote Group's proposed 700,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Lamu. The order came just a day before the planned groundbreaking ceremony.

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The Malindi Environment and Land Court issued the order after 133 residents of Chandavai challenged the development. The residents claimed that the land is ancestral property occupied and used by their families for generations. The court directed that the existing situation on the disputed parcel be maintained pending further proceedings. On October 14, the court lifted the order, granting the refinery clearance to commence construction work in Lamu.

Dangote Group Expands African Petroleum Distribution Network

Dangote Group has offered East African countries a 30 percent equity stake in his planned refinery in the region. Dangote has also disclosed plans to expand the group's petroleum distribution network across Africa. The expansion follows the acquisition of a 25 per cent stake in Kenya's petroleum products pipeline network. Dangote called on African governments to protect domestic industries against unfair foreign competition.

He said the group was pursuing investments in pipelines, storage facilities and supply corridors across East, Central and Southern Africa. The aim is to address petroleum supply constraints and improve the movement of refined products between markets. Speaking during a conversation with Financial Times journalist David Pilling, the industrialist disclosed that the group was developing a distribution corridor linking Djibouti to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia. Projects in Cameroon and Namibia were also at various stages of development.

He said the group's investment in Kenya's pipeline network was part of a broader plan to establish an integrated petroleum distribution system across the continent. We are very aggressive with that, Dangote said in response to a question about the group's plans to develop depots, pipelines and other petroleum distribution infrastructure.