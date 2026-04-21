Trial of Kogi Chief of Staff Ali Bello Stalls Over Legal Representation Dispute

The corruption trial of Ali Bello, Chief of Staff to the Kogi State Governor, faced a significant delay at the Federal High Court in Abuja as a disagreement over legal representation and procedural compliance halted proceedings.

The legal proceedings concerning Ali Bello , the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Kogi State , Usman Ododo, experienced a notable disruption at the Federal High Court located in Abuja this past Tuesday. The scheduled court session was intended to be a pivotal moment in the ongoing legal battle, yet it was ultimately brought to a standstill following a strategic request from the defendant. Ahmed Raji, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and the newly appointed lead counsel for Mr.

Bello, informed the presiding judge that he had only been formally briefed on the intricacies of the case a single day prior. Consequently, he requested a formal adjournment, citing the necessity of having sufficient time to thoroughly examine the complex case file and provide his client with adequate legal representation. This development highlights the procedural complexities often encountered in high-profile corruption trials within the Nigerian judicial system. The request for an adjournment was met with immediate and firm opposition from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. Rotimi Oyedepo, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria representing the anti-graft agency, argued that the change in legal representation did not adhere to the strict procedural guidelines established by the Administration of Criminal Justice Act of 2015. Mr. Oyedepo posited that the original counsel, A.M. Aliyu, failed to provide the court with the mandatory formal notification regarding the change in representation. He contended that such a procedural oversight, coupled with the failure to file an application at least three business days before the scheduled hearing as required by law, rendered the current motion speculative and improperly positioned before the court. The EFCC lawyer urged the presiding judge to dismiss the request for delay, emphasizing the importance of judicial efficiency in cases involving substantial public funds. Despite the arguments presented by the prosecution, the defense counsel maintained that the core principle of a fair trial necessitated the granting of the adjournment. He underscored that justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done, which in this instance required that the defendant have the counsel of his choice fully prepared to address the charges. After carefully weighing the arguments from both sides, Justice James Omotosho ruled in favor of the adjournment, pushing the continuation of the trial to May 5 and 6. The case, which involves Ali Bello and his co-defendant Dauda Sulaiman, centers on a serious 16-count charge of money laundering and the alleged misappropriation of N10.27 billion. The EFCC alleges that the defendants diverted state funds for personal use and engaged in a sophisticated scheme to conceal the illicit proceeds through bureau de change operators in Abuja. As a nephew of the former governor Yahaya Bello, the defendant remains at the center of a high-stakes political and legal narrative, having consistently pleaded not guilty to all accusations brought against him by the commission





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Ali Bello EFCC Kogi State Money Laundering Nigerian Judiciary

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