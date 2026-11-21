Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has backed Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu's directive that hospitals treat gunshot victims immediately without demanding a police report first.

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has backed the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, over his directive urging hospitals across Nigeria to treat gunshot victims immediately without demanding a police report.

Akindele expressed her support in a post on her X account on Saturday, while sharing a video of the Nigeria Police Force message on the directive. She also made the appeal on her Instagram page. Addressing doctors and other healthcare workers, she urged them to begin treatment immediately whenever a gunshot victim is brought to their facilities, rather than insist on police documentation. She wrote: To our doctors and health workers, the Inspector-General of Police has said it clearly.

Also read Funke Akindele’s resilience inspires me

Funke Akindele Urges Immediate Treatment

When someone comes to you with a gunshot wound, please begin treatment immediately. You do not need to ask for a police report before you attend to them. Treat first. Save lives first.

Advertisement

Akindele also encouraged members of the public to help injured persons get to hospitals, assuring them that the police had a responsibility to protect lives. She noted that every second counts in saving a life. She said: To everyone watching, if you see someone who has been shot, please do not be afraid to help them get to a hospital. The duty of the police is to protect lives, and I commend the Nigeria Police Force for making that clear.

The actress called on Nigerians to support efforts to save lives, saying: Let us help save lives. That is what matters most. PUNCH Online had reported that IG Tunji Disu urged hospitals and medical personnel across the country to treat gunshot victims immediately without demanding police reports before providing medical attention. The police chief said: When a gunshot victim is brought to any hospital, the law does not require a police report before treatment.

Police Chief Supports Gunshot Care Law

He also appealed to doctors and healthcare workers to prioritise saving lives. Addressing members of the public, Disu said: To members of the public, if you see someone injured, do not hesitate to help. You will not be punished for helping. The directive and Akindele appeal align with the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act, 2017, which makes it illegal for public and private hospitals in Nigeria to reject or delay medical care for gunshot victims.

The report was filed by Tosin Oyediran, a journalist with Punch Newspapers who has over eight years of newsroom experience covering politics, health, advocacy, sports and entertainment.