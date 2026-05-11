Transportation Commissioner Highlights Significant Progress in Infrastructure Development

Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the Commissioner for Transportation in the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration, discusses the administration's progress in developing transportation infrastructure in Lagos. The focus is on road, rail, and water transportation, aiming to create a better transportation system for the residents.

Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi , says the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration has made significant progress in developing road, rail, and water transportation infrastructure across the state.

He made this known on Monday at the 2026 Ministerial Press Briefing in Lagos to commemorate the third year of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office. The administration aims to provide residents with an integrated multimodal transportation system that is seamless, safe, affordable, sustainable, and inclusive





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Oluwaseun Osiyemi Babajide Sanwo-Olu Administration Transportation Infrastructure Road Rail Water Transportation BRT QBC Rail Projects Waterways Facilities Bus Rapid Transit Mobility Traffic Congestion Safety Affordability Sustainable Inclusive Iyana Ipaja Bus Terminal Lagos-Badagry Expressway Iyede Ebute-Ero Liverpool Jetties Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority Ailability Integrated Multimodal Transportation System Third-Year Progress Second Term In Office

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