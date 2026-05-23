Transmission Company of Nigeria Addressing Blackout, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company to Restore Power

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) acknowledged addressing the blackout affecting crucial areas like the Presidential Villa and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport. TCN's statement explained the outage was due to faulty bushings of the 100MVA power transformer in its Apo substation, and urged the accepting party (Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC) to supply power on the outgoing 33kV feeders connected to the affected transformer. However, TCN apologized for the inconvenience caused to both AEDC and electricity customers due to the incident.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria reported addressing the blackout in Abuja, primarily affecting the Presidential Villa and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport. This outage was caused by faults with the red and yellow phase 33kV bushings of the 100MVA power transformer in its Apo substation.

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) was requested to restore power to customers on the outgoing 33kV feeders connected to the affected 100MVA transformer, as TCN awaited completion of repairs. This situation was further reported by DAILY POST, highlighting the inconveniences caused to the capital's residents. Troops stormed an illegal mining site in Abuja, resulting in the arrest of ten suspects. This action was part of the Operation Ecosystem aimed at tackling illegal mining activities





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Blackout In Abuja Transmission Company Of Nigeria Abuja Electricity Distribution Company Blackout Causes Troops Storm Illegal Mining Site In Abuja

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Electricity company restores power plant after three-year shutdownThe 450 megawatts Alaoji Open Cycle Power Plant in Abia State was shut down in 2023 over gas supply and metering disputes.

Read more »

Court orders company to drop 'Naira' from its nameThe judge agreed with the CBN and other defendants' arguments that though the company had been incorporated since 2004, it had a misleading name.

Read more »

TCN urges communities to help stop vandalism of power infrastructureTCN calls on communities to help combat power infrastructure vandalism, highlighting dangers and economic impact. Learn how to safeguard national assets.

Read more »

Nigeria’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy / Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope / Editorial / What the National Party of Nigeria taught President Tinubu, By Jibrin Ibrahim / Blood on Uniforms / EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister / INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin / What the National Party of Nigeria taught President Tinubu, By Jibrin IbrahimThis special report discusses the stagnation of a university's upgrade project, the removal of funds from a repealed academy, and Nigerian politics under the administration of Jibrin Ibrahim. Additionally, it includes an editorial on the former finance ministry and several investigative pieces, such as illegal timber trade and the fostering of terrorism.

Read more »