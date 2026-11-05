Transcorp Power Pledges Long-Term Investment in Nigeria's Power Sector

Transcorp Power MD Peter Ikenga calls for sustained investment across Nigeria's electricity value chain, citing the company's quadrupled capacity and strong financial results.

Transcorp Power Plc Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Peter Ikenga has called for sustained investment across Nigeria's electricity value chain to improve power supply and make the sector self-sustaining.

He said the company remains committed to Nigeria's power sector and will continue investing in its operations despite the challenging business environment. He spoke in Lagos at the third edition of the Shell Power Conference, themed Powering Nigeria's Progress: Turning Ambition and Action into Sustainable Impact. The Transcorp Power chief said the company would sustain electricity generation, invest in its facilities and deliver value to shareholders. Transcorp Power is a long-term player, not a short-term player, he said.

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Transcorp Power Quadruples Generation Capacity

This year has been challenging, but what is important is getting power to schools, hospitals and businesses to power progress. Ikenga said the company's focus on operational efficiency and investment had strengthened its contribution to Nigeria's electricity supply. He disclosed that since acquiring the Ughelli Power Plant in Delta State in 2013, Transcorp Power had quadrupled its available generation capacity.

He also said the company became the first privatised power generation firm to receive a post-privatisation discharge certificate after fulfilling all its privatisation obligations. He said this discipline is reflected in the company's unaudited results for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. Transcorp Power recorded a profit before tax of N83.1 billion, while its profit-before-tax margin rose to 31.2 per cent from 29.6 per cent recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

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Its total assets rose 11.7 per cent to N629.5 billion, while shareholders' funds grew 8.9 per cent to N199.8 billion. Cash and cash equivalents also rose to N10.3 billion, supported by improved collections. On the company's contribution to grid stability, Ikenga said Transcorp Power's black-start capability enabled it to restart operations without relying on electricity from the national grid.

Black Start Capability Supports Grid Restoration

He explained that the capability allowed the company to support power restoration following grid disturbances, helping to restore electricity supply to homes, businesses and industries quickly. He added that this supports restoration and helps bring electricity back to homes, businesses and industries. Ikenga noted that Nigeria had an installed electricity generation capacity of about 13,000 megawatts, with an estimated potential of 50 gigawatts. He said realising the potential would require effective coordination across the entire value chain.

Everything in the value chain has to work, he said. He called for stronger collaboration among federal and state governments, regulators and private-sector operators, alongside increased private investment, to build a sustainable electricity market. The Transcorp Power chief also described large-scale power generation as essential to industrialisation, arguing that grid electricity remained a cost-effective way to supply energy to industries. Generating power at scale is beneficial because it is cheap, he said.

Ikenga Urges Protection Of Power Infrastructure

To industrialise, the grid is a proven system anywhere in the world. He urged stakeholders to work together to protect electricity infrastructure against vandalism, warning that safeguarding existing assets was necessary to secure the sector's future. We have to protect and secure what we have today in order to guarantee our future, he said. Ikenga expressed confidence in the sector's prospects, saying the future is super great.

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He assured stakeholders that Transcorp Power will continue to invest in its operations, sustain generation and deliver superior value to its shareholders and to Nigeria. The company's commitment to long-term investment and operational efficiency remains central to its role in Nigeria's power sector.