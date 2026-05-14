Tragic Killing of Pregnant Woman and Husband in Plateau State Amid Rising Insecurity

A young couple, including a pregnant woman, was murdered by suspected Fulani bandits in Barkin Ladi, Plateau State, occurring shortly after the Governor's shoot-on-sight directive.

The serenity of the Angwan Ishaku community in the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State was shattered by a wave of violence that left a young couple dead.

This tragedy occurred during a period of heightened tension in the region, coming just twenty-four hours after Governor Caleb Mutfwang had issued a stern directive to security forces. The Governor had previously authorized the use of lethal force, specifically a shoot-on-sight order, against any individuals caught destroying farmlands across the state.

Despite these strong measures intended to deter aggression, the community witnessed a brutal assault by gunmen, widely suspected to be Fulani militias, who targeted innocent civilians in a cold-blooded act of violence. The victims of this heinous crime were identified as thirty-year-old Iliya Gyang and his twenty-five-year-old wife, Grace Iliya. The couple was returning from an outing on a Wednesday evening when they were ambushed right in front of their own residence.

According to eye-witness accounts from local residents, including Juliana Emmanuel, the assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire without provocation. Grace, who was heavily pregnant and expected to give birth by June or July, was killed instantly. Her husband, Iliya, sustained severe gunshot wounds and was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.

The loss is particularly devastating for the couple's one-year-old twin boys, who have now been left orphaned by the sudden and violent death of their parents. Residents described the couple as peaceful and accommodating individuals who had no reason to be targeted, highlighting the random and cruel nature of the banditry plaguing the area. The Berom Youth Moulders-Association, known as BYM, has formally condemned the attack in a statement released by its National Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong.

The association confirmed that the assailants were positively identified as Fulani bandits who had arrived on a motorcycle, terrorized the neighborhood with gunfire, and then vanished into the surrounding bush. In addition to the deaths of the couple, two other individuals sustained injuries during the chaos, though their current medical status remains unconfirmed.

The BYM emphasized that this massacre took place despite several recent security meetings and high-level engagements designed specifically to curb the persistent violence in Barkin Ladi and surrounding communities. The association expressed deep frustration that diplomatic efforts and security strategies seem to be failing to protect the most vulnerable citizens. The tragedy has sparked a renewed call for the Plateau State Government to move beyond directives and implement tangible security presence in rural villages.

The BYM and local residents are urging security agencies to intensify their operations to root out the militia elements operating within the state. Furthermore, there is a pressing demand for the government to provide comprehensive social and financial support for the orphaned twin boys, ensuring they are not left destitute following the murder of their parents.

The community remains in a state of shock and fear, as the gap between government promises of security and the reality of grassroots violence continues to widen. The residents of Angwan Ishaku are demanding a thorough investigation and the immediate arrest and prosecution of the killers to prevent further retaliatory cycles of violence. This incident reflects a broader, more systemic crisis of insecurity in Nigeria's Middle Belt, where land disputes and ethnic tensions frequently erupt into bloody clashes.

The targeted nature of these attacks often leaves rural farming communities in a state of perpetual anxiety. While the shoot-on-sight order issued by Governor Mutfwang was intended to protect the livelihoods of farmers, the attack on the Gyang family demonstrates that the threats extend beyond the destruction of crops to the direct targeting of families.

The cycle of violence in Plateau State requires more than just reactive military orders; it necessitates a holistic approach to peacebuilding, community policing, and justice for the victims. Until the root causes of the militia activities are addressed and the rule of law is firmly established, families like that of Iliya and Grace will continue to be the tragic casualties of a conflict they did not create





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Plateau State Barkin Ladi Fulani Militia Security Crisis Nigeria Violence

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