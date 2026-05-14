Tragic Killing of Customs Officers by Lakurawa Terrorists in Kebbi State

Two dedicated officers of the Nigeria Customs Service were killed during a daylight assault by Lakurawa terrorists in the Bagudu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

In a devastating turn of events that underscores the volatile security situation in the northern regions of Nigeria, two courageous officers of the Nigeria Customs Service were killed during a violent encounter with suspected bandits and kidnappers.

These assailants, identified as members of the notorious Lakurawa terrorist group, launched a coordinated attack in Kebbi State, leading to a confrontation that claimed the lives of dedicated public servants. The tragedy unfolded on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, during the broad light of day, sending shockwaves through the security community and the local population of the affected region. The details of this heartbreaking incident were brought to light by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi.

Speaking during the fourth biennial international conference hosted by the Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences at the University of Ilorin, Adeniyi shared the somber news with the attendees. He identified the fallen heroes as Assistant Superintendent of Customs Bamigboye and Deputy Superintendent of Customs Dom. According to reports, the Lakurawa terrorists orchestrated a brazen invasion of two critical security checkpoints located within the Bagudu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The officers were engaged in the line of duty, attempting to secure the borders and protect the citizenry when the attackers struck with lethal force. The Comptroller-General described the loss of these officers as deeply painful, emphasizing that the Nigeria Customs Service has increasingly found itself on the front lines of national security operations. For many years, the primary perception of the customs service has been centered on revenue collection and the prevention of smuggling.

However, as the threat of insurgency and banditry has evolved, customs operatives have been required to take on a more militarized role. Adeniyi noted that the service continues to work hand-in-hand with the Nigerian military to ward off threats from various terrorist factions. He poignantly remarked that beyond the military presence, the Nigeria Customs Service often serves as the last shield for several vulnerable border communities, standing as the final line of defense against incursions by criminal elements.

The sacrifice made by Assistant Superintendent Bamigboye and Deputy Superintendent Dom is a stark reminder of the perils faced by those tasked with guarding Nigeria's sprawling borders. The Lakurawa terrorists, known for their volatility and tendency to target security installations, have created a climate of fear in the Kebbi region. The attack on the Bagudu checkpoints was not merely an assault on two individuals but a direct challenge to the authority and stability of the state.

The loss of these officers highlights the urgent need for enhanced tactical equipment and increased manpower for customs officials who are now operating in high-risk combat zones. Despite the gravity of this loss, Comptroller-General Bashir Adeniyi remained steadfast in his commitment to national security. He assured the public and the rank-and-file of the service that the deaths of these two brave officers would not dampen the resolve of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Instead, the tragedy serves as a catalyst for a more determined approach to dismantling the criminal networks that operate across Nigeria's borders. The service vowed to intensify its efforts in coordinating with other security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice and that the borders are fortified against future infiltrations. The resolve of the service remains unshaken, as they continue to face the daunting task of securing the nation's frontiers amidst an ever-changing security landscape





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