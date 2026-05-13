Tragedy in Zamfara: Civilian Casualties Reported in Military Airstrike on Tunfa Market

An investigation into a Nigerian Air Force airstrike in Zamfara State reveals a discrepancy between government claims of targeting only terrorists and eyewitness accounts of significant civilian deaths.

The village of Tunfa, situated in the Zurmi region of Zamfara State , serves as a vital agrarian hub and a crossroads for trade on the border between Nigeria and the Niger Republic.

Its animal market is not merely a local gathering point but a regional center frequented by traders from Katsina, Zamfara, and neighboring nations. However, this economic vitality exists under the shadow of persistent insecurity, where the lines between civilian life and militant presence have become blurred. On a recent Sunday, around 12:37 p.m., the tranquility of the marketplace was shattered when a Nigerian Air Force jet hovered over the settlement before unleashing a series of bombs.

The resulting explosion left a trail of devastation, sparking a fierce debate over who exactly was targeted and who paid the ultimate price. The aftermath of the strike has highlighted a staggering disconnect between official state narratives and the grim reality on the ground. The Zamfara State Government, speaking through the spokesperson for Governor Dauda Lawal, hailed the operation as a precision success.

According to the state, the military acted on intelligence suggesting that terrorists had converged at a concealed location to plan attacks on innocent communities. The government insists that the strike successfully dismantled a terrorist hideout without harming civilians. In stark contrast, the international human rights organization Amnesty International has alleged that the carnage was far more widespread, claiming that at least 100 civilians may have been killed in the blast.

While local residents dispute the exact figure of 100, they overwhelmingly agree that the military's claim of killing only bandits is a falsehood. The human cost of the operation is illustrated through the testimonies of survivors and grieving family members. Dalhatu Musa, a local farmer, recounted the loss of three extended family members, including a teenage girl named Maryam Anaruwa who earned a living selling cooked food at the market.

Musa also mentioned several others who suffered severe injuries, with some being rushed to the Federal Medical Centre in Gusau due to the gravity of their wounds. These accounts are supported by observers from Médecins Sans Frontières, who confirmed the admission of multiple victims at the General Hospital in Zurmi.

The tragedy is compounded by the fact that in these lawless border zones, civilians often have no choice but to interact with bandits in shared spaces like markets, as the state has failed to provide a secure environment for trade. Witnesses describe a scene of chaos where the military jet failed to distinguish between armed militants and unarmed traders.

Aliyu Alhaji-Muntari, a resident of Zurmi, noted that while bandits were indeed present in the market with their rifles, the area was an open civilian hub. He argued that the air force should have known the risks associated with bombing such a densely populated public space.

This incident underscores a broader pattern of military operations in the North West where the drive to eliminate terrorists often leads to collateral damage that devastates the very populations the military is tasked to protect. The families of Tunfa are now left to mourn their dead and treat their wounded, while the government continues to celebrate a victory that feels like a massacre to those living in the ruins





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Zamfara State Nigerian Air Force Civilian Casualties Human Rights Terrorism

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Civilian-Led Protction in South Kivu: Bridging Gaps Amid Peacekeeping WithdrawalsA closer look at how local communities in South Kivu, DRC, are filling security gaps left by UN peacekeeping reductions through unarmed civilian protection and early warning networks.

Read more »

Military Air Strikes in Zamfara Kill Over 70 Civilians Amid Reports of Civilian Casualties, Chief of Army Staff Reaffirms Commitment to ConstitutionCompilation of news articles regarding multiple civilian casualties caused by military air strikes in Zamfara and Niger states. Reports of at least 72 and 13 civilian deaths respectively. The Nigerian Army insists civilian casualties are not true, and Amnesty International blames careless attacks on civilians.

Read more »

UN Rights Chief Demands Independent Probes into Deadly Airstrikes in Nigeria by Nigeria and ChadVolker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, has called for transparent investigations into airstrikes by Nigerian and Chadian forces that reportedly killed dozens of civilians. The attacks in Zamfara state and on Boko Haram camps have raised concerns about civilian casualties and the need for compliance with international law.

Read more »

Tumfa Market Airstrike: Amnesty alleges over 100 civilian deaths in Zamfara as military disputes claimsAmnesty International says the Tumfa market was struck at about 2 p.m. after military aircraft were reportedly seen hovering over the area earlier in the day.

Read more »