Traditional ruler in Ile-Ife concerned about NELFUND scheme enrollment in Osun

The traditional ruler in Ile-Ife expressed concern over the lack of student enrollment in the NELFUND scheme, despite the opportunity available. The Executive Director of the scheme was also present at the event.

The traditional ruler in Ile-Ife expressed concern over the large number of eligible students in Osun who had not yet applied for the National Early Letter of Finance ( NELFUND ) scheme despite the opportunity available.

Dr Femi Akinfala, the Executive Director of Finance and Administration of NELFUND, stated that over 125,000 undergraduate students in Osun are on the portal, with over 57,000 applicants who have successfully applied for the loan, with N11 billion disbursed so far. He also urged parents and the Ooni of Ife to support the expansion of awareness of the programme across the South-West.

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NELFUND National Early Letter Of Finance Higher Education Loan Oba Adekola Adeyeye NELFUND Scheme Enrollment In Osun NELFUND Scheme National Early Letter Of Finance Higher Education Loan

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