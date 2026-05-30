Traditional Ruler Calls for Restraint as Police Investigate Death of Student Nurse

The Traditional Ruler of Anunu Ukwu Ancient Kingdom in Obingwa Local Government Area, in Abia State, Eze Paulson Nwankwo, has called on youths in the area to abandon any plans of revenge following the death of Miss Wendy Achumba at her lodge in Umudara Village, Umulogho Community, Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State.

The Traditional Ruler of Anunu Ukwu Ancient Kingdom in Obingwa Local Government Area, in Abia State, Eze Paulson Nwankwo , has called on youths in the area to abandon any plans of revenge following the death of Miss Wendy Achumba at her lodge in Umudara Village, Umulogho Community, Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State.

Eze Nwankwo, who made the appeal on Friday, warned that any reprisal action could lead to further violence, stressing the need for restraint as security agencies continue investigations into the incident. Such revenge may cause more harm, the monarch said, noting that two suspects linked to the case had already been arrested by the Imo State Police Command.

He described the death of the student nurse as unfortunate and urged traditional authorities and community leaders in the area where the incident occurred to cooperate with law enforcement by providing credible information that could assist in apprehending other suspects. The monarch also expressed condolences to the family of the deceased, praying for strength for them to bear the loss.

Miss Achumba, a final-year student of the College of Nursing, Umulogho Obowo, had reportedly completed her midwifery programme before her death. Police authorities said the two suspects in custody allegedly confessed to the crime following interrogation. Reacting on Saturday, the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Henry Okoye, said police responded immediately after the incident was reported.

He said the Divisional Police Officer visited the scene and that initial arrests included the caretaker and the victim's boyfriend, but both were later cleared of involvement. Having seen they were not involved in the matter, we directed the community to comb their area and arrest anybody found with marks of violence, Okoye said. He added that a suspect was subsequently arrested and, during interrogation, allegedly implicated another individual.

Okoye said forensic experts recovered a blood-stained knife and other exhibits from the scene for analysis, adding that a full investigation had been ordered by the Commissioner of Police, Audu Garba Bosso





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Eze Paulson Nwankwo Miss Wendy Achumba Imo State Police Command DSP Henry Okoye Audu Garba Bosso

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