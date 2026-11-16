Fire razes 10 shops in Lagos Oke Isalu market, goods worth millions lost

A fire outbreak at Oke Isalu Market in Ikotun, Lagos destroyed about 10 shops and goods worth millions of naira, with no casualties reported. The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and LASEMA contained the blaze, and a separate fire also affected Gwagwalada International Market in Abuja.

A fire outbreak at Oke Isalu Market, along Synagogue, Ikotun, Lagos, razed about 10 shops and destroyed goods worth millions of naira yesterday. The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, confirmed that no casualties were recorded.

LASEMA said its Beta Team, stationed at Igando, was immediately dispatched after the agency received a distress call and arrived at the scene. On arrival, responders discovered that several shops were already on fire at the market. Preliminary investigations conducted at the scene revealed that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

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Lagos Market Fire Ravages Ten Shops

However, it started in one of the shops and quickly spread to others, ravaging about 10 shops before the intervention of responders. LASEMA said its response team worked alongside personnel of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service from Ejigbo and Isolo fire stations. Officers of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service were alerted at about 10:24 a.m. and arrived at the scene at around 10:36 a.m. yesterday.

Through the combined and courageous efforts of the Agency's Response Team and the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the fire was contained, preventing it from spreading to adjoining shops and becoming a far more devastating inferno in one of the busiest commercial hubs in the Alimosho axis. Other agencies supported the operation.

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The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps and the Nigeria Police from Ikotun secured the scene, managed traffic, maintained order, protected lives and property, and ensured the safe conduct of firefighting operations. Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, said the Lagos State Government sympathised with the traders affected by the fire and assured them of its continued commitment to their welfare and the safety of markets across the state.

Government Urges Safety Precautions For Traders

The government also urged market leaders, traders and residents to remain vigilant, avoid indiscriminate storage of highly flammable materials, ensure proper electrical connections in shops, switch off electrical appliances after business hours and promptly report signs of fire or other emergencies. Oke-Osanyintolu stressed that through the combined efforts, the fire was curtailed from spreading further to adjoining shops, thereby preventing what could have become a far more devastating inferno.

The government acknowledged with deep sympathy that goods worth millions of naira were lost to the fire, and it shares in the pain of the affected traders whose livelihoods have been impacted. Damping-down operations were conducted to prevent a recurrence before the responders returned to their base. He commended the emergency responders for their intervention and advised traders to report emergencies through the Lagos State emergency toll-free lines, 767 and 112.

PUNCH Metro reported in January that a trader whose goods were destroyed after a fire razed the upper floor of a one-storey building on Somoye Osundairo Street in the Computer Village market, Ikeja, Lagos State, Ebere Daddymuonso, lamented the loss of goods worth over N150m. Daddymuonso had said that he was alerted to the fire shortly after midnight, but by the time he arrived, his goods and those of other traders had already been destroyed.

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Separate Fire Breaks Out In Abuja Market

Meanwhile, a fire outbreak has ravaged parts of Gwagwalada International Market in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. A video circulated online showed emergency responders at the scene battling the inferno and trying to prevent it from spreading to adjoining shops. The cause of the outbreak had yet to be established, while claims linking it to an electrical fault remained unconfirmed.

Security operatives were also deployed to maintain order and prevent unauthorised access to the scene by shop owners and suspected hoodlums. The Chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council, Mr Kasim Mohammed, was at the scene to monitor the emergency response and ensure the situation was brought under control.