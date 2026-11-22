Amnesty International has called for a transparent investigation into allegations that the Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk, sexually assaulted a foreign tourist during a palace visit, as the emirate examines video authenticity.

Amnesty International has demanded an immediate and transparent investigation into allegations that the Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk, sexually assaulted a foreign tourist during a palace visit.

Amnesty Demands Transparent Investigation

The human rights organisation urged the Katsina State Government and the Nigeria Police Force to probe the incident, ensure accountability through a fair trial, and rule out the death penalty. The demand follows the circulation of a video on social media showing an encounter between the emir and the tourist. The Daura Emirate Council has confirmed it is aware of the video and is examining its authenticity.

Also read Amnesty International Calls for Probe of Emir of Daura Over Sexual Assault Allegation by Female Tourist

The Sarkin Labaran Daura, Ibrahim Daura, said the emirate is working to establish whether the footage has been manipulated or artificially generated. He stated, We are examining the video to ascertain its authenticity and establish that it has not been created or altered using technology.

He added that an official statement would be issued after the review, but as of the time of filing this report, no detailed statement had been released, and the emir had not personally responded to the claims. The tourist, who identifies herself as Mirka and uses the Instagram handle @beduinqa, alleged that the encounter occurred on November 14 during a visit to the emir's palace in Katsina State.

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She said she sat with the traditional ruler in a room, discussed her travels, and he held her hand. According to her account, when they stood up, the emir hugged her, kissed her cheek, and subsequently touched her breasts without her consent. She alleged that the monarch laughed despite her objections and that she recorded the encounter using Meta smart glasses. The tourist stated that she waited until she had left Nigeria before publishing her account.

Tourist Describes Disturbing Palace Encounter

She described the experience as particularly disturbing because she had travelled through different parts of Nigeria without experiencing sexual assault in public spaces. She said she had not encountered such treatment while walking through crowded streets or other public places but alleged that it occurred in a palace, where she expected a traditional leader to demonstrate dignity and exemplary conduct. She described the experience as disgusting and said she had continued to think about what happened.

A 60-second copy of the video examined for this report shows a close-range encounter but does not conclusively establish the alleged sexual contact. The footage shows a man wearing white traditional clothing and a light-blue cap seated close to the person recording in an elaborately furnished room. The recording captures the man's hands during portions of the seated interaction. Later, he stands and moves close to the camera.

As the encounter continues, the camera moves considerably, obscuring parts of the interaction and making it difficult to establish the precise nature and location of all physical contact. Although the footage provides visual evidence of an encounter, the available camera angles do not conclusively establish the alleged touching of the tourist's breasts. The copy examined has not been independently authenticated against the original recording, and its completeness, recording date, and source history remain unverified.

Amnesty International Nigeria, in a statement published on its X platform on Sunday, referred to allegations of attempted rape. That remains Amnesty's characterisation, and no court has found the emir liable. The organisation said viral videos shared by the alleged survivor showed what it described as attempts by the emir to sexually violate the visitor despite her resistance.

Gov Radda Pledged Stronger Laws

It condemned the alleged conduct and urged the Katsina State Government and the Nigeria Police Force to immediately commence a transparent and independent investigation. It also urged them to ensure that the emir is held accountable for the alleged attempted rape through a fair trial, while ruling out the death penalty. The allegation comes less than five months after Governor Dikko Radda pledged stronger enforcement of laws against sexual and gender-based violence in Katsina State.

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On July 1, the governor told an advocacy delegation led by his wife, Zulaihat Dikko Radda, that Katsina had domesticated the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law and the Child Rights Law. He directed the attorney-general to strengthen enforcement and disclosed discussions with the state's chief judge about establishing a dedicated Family Court for gender-based violence and child protection cases.

His earlier commitments provide context for examining the authorities' response to the allegation, although they do not establish that the government has failed to act. An unnamed palace source has reportedly denied the allegation, describing the tourist's account as fabricated. The source acknowledged that the woman visited the palace but disputed her description of the encounter, according to THE PUNCH. An attributable response from the emir or an authorised representative of the Daura Emirate Council has not been independently obtained.

Katsina's Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Bala Zango, told PUNCH that he had not watched the video when contacted and would review it before commenting. It remains unclear whether the police have opened an investigation. In May 2025, the Emir of Daura removed Iliya Dakaci, the village head of Mantau in Baure Local Government Area, following protests by residents over his alleged involvement in kidnapping.

Police Investigation Status Remains Unclear

At that time, the emir said the traditional institution would not tolerate abuse and encouraged residents to report wrongdoing to the emirate council. The earlier case is separate from the allegation now facing the monarch and does not establish its merits. The immediate questions are whether the police will investigate the tourist's allegation, whether investigators will seek the original recording, and what response the emir will provide.

The allegation has sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many calling for the removal of any emir found guilty of immorality. A revered Islamic scholar also commented amid the allegations. The Daura Emirate Council has not issued a detailed statement, and the emir has not personally responded to the claims.