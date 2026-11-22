TotalEnergies Nigeria, led by Country Chair Matthieu Bouyer, donated N5 million each to two charities during its 2026 Charity Golf Tournament in Port Harcourt to support vulnerable communities.

TotalEnergies has committed significant financial support to two charitable organizations in Nigeria, demonstrating its ongoing corporate social responsibility initiatives. The energy company's Country Chair in Nigeria, Matthieu Bouyer, confirmed the donation during the 2026 TotalEnergies Charity Golf Tournament held in Port Harcourt. This event served as a primary platform for raising funds and awareness for organizations dedicated to assisting vulnerable populations across the nation.

Charity Golf Tournament Raises Funds

The 2026 TotalEnergies Charity Golf Tournament in Port Harcourt provided the setting for this major philanthropic announcement. Matthieu Bouyer stated that the tournament's primary objective was to generate funds specifically for two organizations whose activities focus heavily on supporting vulnerable people. He emphasized that the company's continued investment in charitable groups reflects a deep-seated commitment to supporting communities and improving lives. Bouyer noted that while a single tournament cannot meet every need, well-directed donations make a tangible difference in the lives of beneficiaries.

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Little Sisters of the Poor Receive Support

One of the key beneficiaries of this initiative is the Little Sisters of the Poor Home for the Elderly located in Enugu. Matthieu Bouyer highlighted that this organization has cared for elderly people in difficult circumstances for more than five decades. The home serves individuals regardless of their backgrounds or religious affiliations, operating with a mission of inclusivity and care. TotalEnergies donated N5 million to the Little Sisters of the Poor to help address the pressing needs of its residents. Mary Jacinta, the mother superior of the home, received the donation and commended the energy giant for its support.

Support for Mental Health Rehabilitation

The second major beneficiary is the Rosaline Home Rehabilitation Centre in Ogale, Eleme, Rivers State. This facility is run by the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul and provides essential care and rehabilitation for women living with mental health conditions. Many of these women have experienced homelessness or abandonment before arriving at the center. TotalEnergies also donated N5 million to the Rosalie Home Rehabilitation Centre to aid in its operations. Matthieu Bouyer described the center as an important partner in providing specialized care for a demographic that often falls through the cracks of standard social services.

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Challenges Faced by Care Facilities

Mary Jacinta, a reverend sister, explained that the Little Sisters of the Poor Home relies entirely on public charity to function. The home, established in 1975, currently caters for more than 46 residents, many of whom are physically challenged and battling age-related illnesses. Most residents depend on others for their personal needs and require constant attention. Jacinta noted that the sisters dedicate their lives to caring for the elderly without receiving salaries, staying in the same house with the residents to provide day and night care. The recent donation was described as a welcome surprise that will help address some of the home's most urgent requirements.

Future Needs and Infrastructure Goals

Beyond immediate relief, the Little Sisters of the Poor are seeking funds to renovate residents' rooms and improve overall comfort. Specific infrastructure needs include adjustable medical beds to help caregivers position residents' heads and legs according to their medical conditions. The facility also faces challenges related to unreliable electricity and an inadequate water supply. Plans are underway to install solar power and construct a borehole to ensure a steady water source. Matthieu Bouyer added that TotalEnergies would supplement the proceeds from the tournament to support these charities, urging participants to contribute to agreed priorities to maximize impact.