TotalEnergies starts first Nigerian deepwater exploration in a decade at Akpo. The Noble BlackRhino rig targets hydrocarbons for subsea tie-back to existing infrastructure to boost production efficiency.

TotalEnergies has officially commenced drilling the Akpo Far East B exploration well offshore Nigeria, marking a significant milestone as the nation's first deepwater exploration operation in ten years. This strategic move signals a renewed commitment to investment in the country's oil and gas sector, aiming to unlock new hydrocarbon resources while maximizing the utility of existing offshore infrastructure.

Akpo Far East B Exploration Well Launch

The drilling campaign began on November 16, 2026, with the Noble BlackRhino drillship taking center stage in the operation. This specific well is part of a comprehensive four-well program designed to identify additional reserves and enhance the overall productivity of the Akpo field. By targeting prospects in close proximity to active facilities, TotalEnergies seeks to integrate new discoveries efficiently into current production networks.

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Noble BlackRhino Drillship Capabilities

The Noble BlackRhino, owned by Noble Corporation and built in 2014, is engineered for demanding offshore conditions. It operates in water depths of up to 12,000 feet and can drill to a maximum depth of 40,000 feet. The vessel features advanced dynamic positioning, well-control systems, blowout preventers, and specialized subsea drilling equipment essential for safe and efficient deepwater operations.

Subsea Tie-Back Development Strategy

A critical aspect of this campaign is the prospect's location approximately five kilometers from existing Akpo facilities. This proximity allows for a potential subsea tie-back, connecting any new discovery to established production systems via flowlines and umbilicals. This approach avoids the high costs of new floating production units, significantly reducing capital expenditure and accelerating timelines for bringing oil and gas to market.

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Future Campaigns in PML 52 and PPL 2003

This operation is just the first phase of TotalEnergies' broader Nigerian strategy. A second drilling rig is scheduled to arrive in the first quarter of 2027 to conduct operations in Petroleum Mining Lease 52 and Petroleum Prospecting Licence 2003. This expansion extends the company's drilling activities beyond the Akpo prospect, supporting a wider portfolio of assets and demonstrating sustained interest in the region's energy potential.

Production Outlook and Commercial Viability

TotalEnergies indicates that a successful exploration result could lead to first production as early as 2027, contingent upon positive drilling outcomes and thorough technical assessments. The company will analyze reservoir characteristics, recoverable volumes, and the processing capacity of existing facilities to determine commercial viability. If conditions align, the subsea tie-back model offers a faster, less capital-intensive path to increasing condensate and natural gas output.