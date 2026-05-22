Torture and Death of 15-Year-Old Boy in Police Custody in Nigeria

A 15-year-old boy was allegedly tortured to death in police custody in Nigeria following his arrest in connection with a theft case. The boy's family and community members have called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death and for justice to be served.

A 15-year-old boy was allegedly tortured to death in police custody in the Yankara community of Faskari Local Government Area in Katsina State , Nigeria. The community is in a state of shock and sorrow following the death of the teenager, Dauda Bishir, who was arrested in connection with a theft case.

Neighourdes described Dauda as a calm and hardworking Almajiri student who was under the care of Mallam Dauda Yankara before his death. The suspect, who was accused of theft, initially confessed to the crime but later implicated Dauda, claiming the teenager had seen him on the day he planned the crime





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Police Torture Death In Custody Theft Almajiri Student Katsina State Nigeria News

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