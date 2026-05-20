Tonye Cole Withdraws From Rivers APC Gubernatorial Primary Election

Fubara, the Rivers State governor, announces his withdrawal from the APC gubernatorial primaries, expressing his commitment to supporting the eventual candidate.

Fubara in a statement he personally signed said his decision was taken in the interest of peace, stability, and unity of the state. He expressed appreciation to his supporters for their loyalty, prayers, and sacrifices throughout the political process, acknowledging that many would feel disappointed by his withdrawal.

The governor insisted that his withdrawal should not be interpreted as an act of weakness or surrender, saying it was out of conviction and sacrifice so that Rivers State may move forward in peace and unity. He thanked the APC leadership for the opportunity given to him during the process and also expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support and encouragement. Tonye Cole withdraws from Rivers APC governorship primary electio





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Rivers APC Gubernatorial Primary Election Tonye Cole Withdraws Fubara Withdrawal Rivers State Governor

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