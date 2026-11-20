Tonye Cole says his support for the APC political arrangement ahead of 2027 is driven by the need to improve Rivers State's image and attract investment, not by any promise of a governorship ticket. He spoke on Channels Television's The Morning Brief.

Former Rivers State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), Tonye Cole, has rejected suggestions that his support for the party's political arrangement ahead of the 2027 elections is tied to assurances that he would get another opportunity to contest for governor.

Cole said his decision was driven by the need to improve Rivers State's image, arguing that persistent associations with political violence and strongman politics could discourage investors from doing business in the state. He stated this on Friday during an appearance on Channels Television's The Morning Brief. Cole said his immediate concern was to help create an environment where peace, security and a more positive political culture could attract investment and support development.

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Cole Demands Change In Rivers State Narrative

"What is driving me is that if you cannot bring peace and security and change the narrative of Rivers State, investment will not come to Rivers State," he said. "So the first aspect of it is that we must change the mindset of everyone that when they talk about Rivers State, violence, strongman, no gentlemen, loud, all of that tagline must change," he added.

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"If I cannot be the face of what the future of Rivers State politics should look like, then we have a problem. " Cole's comments come amid political realignments within the Rivers APC as parties and influential political figures position themselves ahead of the 2027 general elections. The former governorship candidate contested the 2023 election against incumbent Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who won on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party before later defecting to the APC.

In May 2026, Cole withdrew from the APC governorship primary, citing the need for party unity after consultations with party leaders and other stakeholders. He pledged to support whoever emerged as the party's candidate, while maintaining that he would remain involved in efforts to advance the development of Rivers State. He subsequently aligned with the Rainbow Coalition, a cross-party political arrangement led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, which is backing President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid.

Cole Explains Decision To Stay With APC

Explaining his decision to remain with the APC group that predated the current political arrangement, Cole said he wanted to ensure that members who had worked to build the party were not sidelined.

"For me, abandoning those who were in APC who worked was not the question. So I decided that I was going to stay with them so that they would have a voice," he said.

"They cannot be removed, so I stayed there to represent the voice of the APC that built forth and kept Rivers State whole," he added. He said the decision to bring different political interests together was informed by the need to prevent divisions that had previously weakened the APC in Rivers State. Wike holds near-total control over the formal political institutions and party structures in Rivers State.

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Cole And Wike Reconcile For Rainbow Coalition

There was intense, public friction and even a defamation lawsuit between Cole and the FCT minister before they reconciled to form the Rainbow Coalition. Cole said he and Wike had put their past disagreements behind them and were now working towards a common political objective.

"I believe politics is about sacrifice. There is no politician who does not have scars. But you have to be looking at the future. So today, Nyesom Wike and I do not have any differences," he said.

"What was in the past was in the past. We settled it towards the future. Now we have a common goal that the APC win the ballot in 2027.

" The coalition, on October 27, unveiled its endorsed candidates for the 2027 elections at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt, with Kingsley Chinda emerging as its preferred governorship candidate under the APC. Cole said the objective was to change the state's political image and make it more attractive to investors.