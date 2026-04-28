Tonye Cole and Mascot Uzor Kalu Enter 2027 Governorship Race

Pastor Tonye Cole has purchased the APC nomination form for the Rivers State governorship, setting up a primary challenge against incumbent Governor Sim Fubara. In Abia State, Mascot Uzor Kalu also acquired the APC form to contest against Governor Alex Otti in 2027.

Pastor Tonye Cole , the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) candidate for the Rivers State governorship in the 2023 election, has once again entered the race, acquiring the party’s nomination and expression of interest forms for the upcoming 2027 governorship election.

The forms, priced at N50 million, signify Cole’s renewed ambition to lead Rivers State, a position he previously sought in both 2019 and 2023, ultimately losing to Nyesom Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and subsequently to Sim Fubara, also of the PDP. This time around, Cole faces a different challenge – a primary contest against the incumbent Governor Sim Fubara within the APC itself.

The dynamics of the race have shifted, presenting a direct showdown between the former candidate and the current officeholder for the party’s ticket. This internal competition within the APC sets the stage for a potentially fierce battle for the governorship, with both candidates vying for the support of party members and stakeholders. Cole’s decision to re-enter the fray demonstrates his continued commitment to serving the people of Rivers State and his belief in the APC’s ability to deliver good governance.

The outcome of the primaries will be crucial in determining who represents the APC in the general election and who ultimately has the chance to govern Rivers State. The political landscape in Rivers State remains complex, with ongoing power struggles and shifting alliances. Governor Fubara, having navigated a challenging first term marked by internal and external opposition, will undoubtedly be prepared for a robust contest.

His ability to consolidate support within the party and address the concerns of the electorate will be key to his chances of securing re-election. The upcoming APC primaries are therefore poised to be a pivotal moment in the political future of Rivers State. Simultaneously, in Abia State, another prominent figure has signaled their intention to challenge the incumbent Governor Alex Otti in the 2027 gubernatorial election.

Mascot Uzor Kalu, the brother of former Abia State Governor and current Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, has also purchased the N50 million APC nomination forms. This move indicates a strong challenge to Governor Otti, who has distinguished himself as one of the few governors who have remained loyal to the political party on which they were initially elected, resisting the trend of defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Orji Uzor Kalu’s previous two terms as Governor of Abia State lend significant political weight to his brother’s candidacy, potentially providing Mascot Kalu with a strong base of support and experience. The Kalu family’s influence in Abia State politics is undeniable, and Mascot Kalu’s entry into the race is expected to significantly alter the political calculations.

Governor Otti, having successfully navigated his first term, will need to demonstrate his continued commitment to the development of Abia State and maintain the support of the electorate to fend off this challenge. The 2027 Abia governorship election is shaping up to be a contest between established political dynasties and a governor determined to continue his agenda of progress and reform.

The dynamics of the race will be closely watched, as it represents a test of the electorate’s preference for continuity versus change. The competition between Otti and Kalu will likely focus on issues of economic development, infrastructure, and social welfare, with both candidates seeking to present a compelling vision for the future of Abia State. The acquisition of these nomination forms by both Cole and Kalu underscores the growing intensity of political maneuvering ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The APC, as the ruling party at the national level, is naturally attracting ambitious politicians seeking to control key states like Rivers and Abia. The high cost of the nomination forms – N50 million – suggests a deliberate strategy by the party to filter out less serious contenders and ensure that only those with substantial financial resources and political backing are able to participate in the primaries.

This raises questions about the accessibility of the political process and the potential for money to play an outsized role in determining who gets to represent the party. Governor Sim Fubara in Rivers State faces the daunting task of securing re-election amidst internal party challenges and the determined opposition of Pastor Tonye Cole. His success will depend on his ability to unite the party, address the concerns of the electorate, and demonstrate tangible achievements during his first term.

Similarly, Governor Alex Otti in Abia State must contend with the formidable challenge posed by Mascot Uzor Kalu, backed by the political clout of the Kalu family. The upcoming months will be crucial as both governors work to solidify their positions and prepare for the battles ahead.

The 2027 elections are poised to be a significant test of the APC’s strength and its ability to retain control of key states, as well as a reflection of the electorate’s priorities and preferences





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tonye Cole Sim Fubara Mascot Uzor Kalu Alex Otti APC Rivers State Abia State 2027 Elections Governorship

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nuclear weapon: Russia bringing world to brink of man-made disasterUkrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of engaging in 'nuclear terrorism' as he commemorated the 40th anniversary of the Chornobyl reactor disaster on Sunday. Zelensky stated that Russia is 'once again bringing the world to the edge of a man-made catastrophe'.

Read more »

Abia APC Faces Leadership Dispute Following Conflicting Interpretations of Tinubu’s DirectiveA power struggle is developing within the Abia State APC as Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu offer differing accounts of President Tinubu’s instructions regarding party coordination, creating uncertainty among party members.

Read more »

Abia APC Declares Benjamin Kalu as LeaderThe Abia State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has officially designated Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu as the party's leader, following acknowledgements from Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Kalu himself regarding President Tinubu's recognition of their roles. The party warns against any attempts to create division or parallel structures.

Read more »

2027: Every party will always push to weaken oppositionFormer All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in Rivers State, Tonye Cole, says every party will always push to weaken the opposition. Cole said this on Monday when he appeared as a guest in an interview on 'Prime Time', a programme on Arise Television.

Read more »

Man faces charges over alleged assassination attempt on TrumpUnited State federal authorities have brought multiple charges against a 31-year-old man, Cole Tomas Allen, in connection with a foiled security breach at a major political event in Washington, D.C., where officials say a potential threat to President Donald Trump was successfully contained.

Read more »