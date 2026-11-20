Tony Elumelu tells President Tinubu that efficient courts are essential for private investment, urging sustained economic reforms and legal improvements at the Olanipekun Summit in Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu has received a direct appeal from Tony Elumelu, the chairman of Heirs Holdings and the Transcorp Group, to prioritize the strengthening of Nigeria's justice system as a critical component of the nation's economic transformation. Elumelu argued that the rule of law is not merely a legal concept but a fundamental economic driver that determines whether private capital flows into the country.

Elumelu Addresses Olanipekun Justice Summit

Mr. Elumelu delivered these remarks during a keynote address titled "The Rule of Law as a Catalyst for Private Sector Growth and Economic Transformation" at the Wole Olanipekun Justice Summit held in Abuja on Thursday. The event celebrated the career of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, but the business mogul used the platform to address the urgent need for institutional reliability in Nigeria's commercial environment. He emphasized that entrepreneurs require certainty that their financial commitments will be protected by a functioning legal framework.

Also read Tinubu and Elumelu Urge Efficient Justice System to Attract Investment

Court Efficiency Drives Private Investment Confidence

According to Elumelu, fair, impartial, and timely court judgments are more important to investors than infrastructure projects or tax incentives. He explained that the rule of law provides three essential assurances to business leaders: first, that a contract signed on Monday remains valid on Friday; second, that the regulations binding one competitor also apply equally to another; and third, that agreements with the government remain enforceable even after administrative changes. He noted that uncertainty in these areas discourages investment, causing capital to move to jurisdictions where rights are better protected.

Historical Business Decisions Relied on Judicial Trust

The Transcorp chairman cited his own extensive business history to illustrate the importance of judicial confidence. He recalled major strategic moves, including the acquisition of a struggling bank in 1997 and significant investments in Transcorp, the power sector, and oil and gas. Elumelu stated that each of these high-stakes decisions depended partly on a judgment call regarding the Nigerian courts. He argued that without trust in the legal system, such large-scale industrial and financial commitments would not have been feasible.

Advertisement

Endorsement of Tinubu's Economic Reforms

Elumelu commended President Tinubu for dismantling the petrol subsidy, unifying the foreign exchange market, and signing tax reform laws. He described these actions as necessary steps to eliminate economic unreality, acknowledging that while ordinary Nigerians have borne the immediate costs, the foundation for a rebuilt economy must be realistic. He linked these reforms to the rule of law, arguing that discretionary subsidy allocation, opaque foreign exchange practices, and negotiated tax collection undermine transparency and growth.

Call for Legal Technology and Performance Targets

To further improve the justice system, Elumelu urged the government to harness technology and set measurable performance targets for case management. He suggested implementing alternative dispute settlement mechanisms to enhance efficiency and advised the government to marry its reforming spirit with the intellect of the legal profession. He added that a transparent power sector is equally critical, stating that reliable electricity is essential for making businesses competitive and supporting essential services like hospitals and schools.