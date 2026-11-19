Heirs Holdings Chairman Tony Elumelu calls for urgent judicial reforms to boost investor confidence, citing World Bank data and the need for enforceable contracts.

Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings and Transcorp Group, has issued a direct appeal to President Bola Tinubu to prioritize comprehensive judicial reforms. Elumelu warned that persistent delays in justice and weak contract enforcement could severely discourage both domestic and foreign investment, even as the government implements various economic incentives.

World Bank Data Highlights Judicial Weaknesses

Elumelu presented specific data from the World Bank's Business Ready 2025 report to underscore the urgency of the issue. The report indicates that Nigeria scored 63.48 out of 100 for its commercial dispute resolution regulatory framework. Additionally, the nation received a score of 24.50 for public services and 53.80 for operational efficiency.

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These findings highlight significant weaknesses in judicial service delivery. They also reveal a distinct gap between existing legal provisions and their actual implementation, reinforcing concerns among business leaders regarding the speed and effectiveness of commercial justice in Nigeria.

Investor Confidence Relies on Fair Courts

Elumelu argued that investors require fair, impartial, and timely judicial decisions before committing long-term capital to the country. He stated that investors assess the reliability of a nation's judicial system as a primary factor when deciding where to allocate funds. Uncertainty over contracts and regulatory enforcement can trigger capital flight, undermining economic stability.

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He emphasized that the rule of law requires contracts to remain enforceable regardless of changes in government. Regulations must apply equally to all businesses and their competitors to ensure a level playing field. Elumelu recalled that his acquisition of a struggling bank alongside other investors in 1997 depended heavily on the confidence that Nigerian law would protect the transaction.

Reforms and Economic Distortions

The businessman acknowledged the hardships caused by the current administration's economic reforms. He commended measures such as the removal of the petrol subsidy, exchange-rate unification, and the enactment of tax reform laws. Elumelu described these actions as necessary steps to address longstanding economic distortions inherited by the administration.

He noted that the economy was characterized by costly subsidies, multiple exchange rates that encouraged arbitrage, and a tax system that disadvantaged compliant businesses. Elumelu admitted that the cost of these reforms has been borne by ordinary Nigerians, yet he argued that discretionary subsidy allocations and opaque foreign exchange arrangements previously undermined fair competition.

Call for Judicial Technology and Efficiency

Elumelu urged President Tinubu to extend his reform agenda to the judiciary by deploying technology. He advocated for the introduction of measurable performance indicators for case management and dispute resolution. He described this as the reform the private sector has been waiting for, stating it is the change that will outlast all current leaders.

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He further emphasized the importance of the electricity sector, arguing that transparent regulation would attract investment. Improving power supply supports industries, hospitals, and educational institutions, thereby accelerating overall economic transformation. Elumelu concluded that justice must be routine and timely, not heroic or delayed, to foster sustainable growth.