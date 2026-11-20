Tony Elumelu calls for urgent judicial reforms in Nigeria, arguing that rule of law and contract enforcement are critical for attracting foreign and domestic investment.

Tony Elumelu has identified delays in the administration of justice and weak enforcement of contracts as primary obstacles to investment in Nigeria. Speaking at the Justice Summit in Abuja, he urged the Federal Government to prioritize judicial reform s as a central component of efforts to improve the country's business environment.

The Rule of Law and Investment Confidence

Elumelu argued that the ability of businesses to operate under predictable laws, enforce contractual agreements, and obtain timely judicial decisions is fundamental to attracting and retaining capital. He stated that investors are more concerned about the reliability of the legal system than government incentives. Uncertainty around contracts and unequal enforcement of regulations can discourage capital formation and push investors to move their resources elsewhere.

Also read Tinubu and Elumelu Urge Efficient Justice System to Attract Investment

Speaking from the perspective of an entrepreneur, Elumelu outlined three fundamental assurances that the rule of law must provide. These assurances are that contractual agreements will remain binding, that regulations will apply equally to competitors, and that government changes will not invalidate existing business agreements. He emphasized that predictability in the judicial system is a critical part of the investment climate because businesses need confidence that disputes will be resolved fairly and within reasonable timeframes.

Capital Flows to Safe and Respectful Environments

The multi-conglomerate business mogul highlighted that capital moves to where it is safe and stays where it is respected. He added that before infrastructure, electricity, and tax incentives, investors need assurance of fair, impartial, and timely judicial decisions. He cited his experience in acquiring a struggling bank in 1997 and subsequent investments in power, oil, and gas to illustrate the importance of a stable legal framework.

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He warned that the next generation of Nigerian entrepreneurs would struggle to replicate such investments if the country failed to guarantee the protection of economic rights and contractual obligations. For Elumelu, the objective should be to make justice delivery routine rather than exceptional. This requires efficient court processes that reduce the cost and uncertainty associated with commercial disputes.

Technology and KPIs for Judicial Efficiency

Elumelu maintained that an effective justice system is an essential part of the social and economic contract between the government and the private sector. He called for deploying technology and institutional performance measures to address delays in the judicial process. He encouraged stakeholders to harness the reforming spirit of the legal profession by setting KPIs for case management and settlement.

He emphasized that the country can be effective and efficient in delivering justice if it marries reform efforts with technology and the intellect of legal professionals. This approach would help resolve the backlog of cases and provide the timely resolutions that investors require to operate with confidence in the Nigerian market.

Economic Reforms and Future Outlook

Noting that the administration inherited an economy characterized by fuel subsidy expenditure, multiple exchange rates, and weaknesses in the tax system, Elumelu commended the President for removing the petrol subsidy. He also praised the unification of the foreign exchange market and the signing of tax reform laws, describing these decisions as necessary steps to rebuild the economy on a more sustainable foundation.

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However, he acknowledged that ordinary Nigerians had borne the immediate costs of these reforms. He added that the government needs to sustain the reform momentum while addressing the challenges confronting households and businesses. Subsidy allocations driven by discretion, opaque foreign exchange arrangements, and negotiated tax obligations undermine the principles of transparency and equal treatment required for a functioning market economy.

Elumelu expressed confidence that the country's investment outlook is improving. He urged the President to maintain the momentum of economic reforms, particularly in the power sector. He called for the legal profession, government, and private sector to work together to strengthen the country's institutions, stressing that all stakeholders bear responsibility for translating reforms into economic prosperity.