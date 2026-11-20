Tony Elumelu urges the Nigerian government to prioritize judicial efficiency and contract enforcement to attract private sector investment and sustain economic reforms.

Tony Elumelu has issued a strong call for comprehensive technology-driven judicial reforms and accelerated dispute resolution mechanisms in Nigeria. The Chairman of Heirs Holdings and founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation argued that these changes are essential to strengthening investor confidence and facilitating private sector expansion. He identified delays in the administration of justice and the weak enforcement of contracts as primary obstacles hindering economic growth. This appeal positions judicial efficiency as a critical component of the nation's broader business environment improvements.

Judicial Efficiency as Investment Catalyst

Elumelu emphasized that the ability of businesses to operate under predictable laws and enforce contractual agreements is fundamental to attracting and retaining capital. He stated that investors prioritize the reliability of the legal system over direct government incentives. Uncertainty surrounding contracts and unequal enforcement of regulations can discourage capital formation and push investors to divert their resources to more stable jurisdictions. For Elumelu, the rule of law serves as a catalyst for private sector growth and overall economic transformation.

Also read Tony Elumelu Urges Tinubu to Strengthen Nigeria's Justice System for Investment

Three Pillars of Legal Predictability

From an entrepreneur's perspective, Elumelu outlined three fundamental assurances that underpin the rule of law. These include the binding nature of contractual agreements, the equal application of regulations to all competitors, and the protection of existing business agreements from government changes. He asserted that predictability in the judicial system is a critical part of the investment climate. Businesses require confidence that disputes will be resolved fairly and within reasonable timeframes to commit long-term capital.

Investor Priorities and Historical Context

He quoted the saying that capital goes where it is safe and stays where it is respected to illustrate investor sentiment. Elumelu noted that before securing infrastructure, electricity, or tax incentives, investors first need the assurance of fair, impartial, and timely judicial decisions. He cited his personal experience in acquiring a struggling bank in 1997 and his subsequent investments in power, oil, and gas through Transcorp. These business decisions depended not only on economic prospects but also on confidence in the Nigerian legal system.

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Technology and Institutional Accountability

Speaking with four decades of business experience, Elumelu called for the deployment of technology and institutional performance measures to address judicial delays. He urged stakeholders to harness their reforming spirit and marry it with technology and the intellect of the legal profession. He proposed setting Key Performance Indicators for case management and settlement to ensure effectiveness. Elumelu warned that the next generation of Nigerian entrepreneurs would struggle to replicate past investments if the country fails to guarantee the protection of economic rights.

Support for National Economic Reforms

Elumelu linked the effectiveness of the legal system to the success of economic reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu. He commended the administration for removing the petrol subsidy, unifying the foreign exchange market, and signing tax reform laws. These decisions were described as necessary steps to rebuild the economy on a more sustainable foundation. However, he acknowledged that ordinary Nigerians have borne the immediate costs of these reforms. He urged the government to sustain reform momentum while addressing challenges confronting households and businesses to maintain public trust and economic stability.