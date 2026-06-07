Toni Payne Ends Five-Year Goal Drought as Nigeria's Super Falcons Beat Senegal 2-1

Everton midfielder Toni Payne scored a crucial goal after a five-year international drought, helping Nigeria's Super Falcons secure a 2-1 friendly victory over Senegal ahead of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Toni Payne , the Everton midfielder, expressed her delight after ending a five-year international goal drought in emphatic style by scoring the decisive second goal for the Super Falcons in their 2-1 friendly win over Senegal at the Remo Stars Sports Complex in Ikenne on Friday.

The match served as a significant personal milestone for Payne ahead of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations. She found the net four minutes before halftime, receiving a fine pass from Shukurat Oladipo before calmly finishing low past the Senegal goalkeeper to double Nigeria's advantage. This was only her second goal in 46 appearances for the Super Falcons, her previous strike having come in 2021, a drought that persisted despite her growing importance in the national team's midfield.

"I'm happy to score after almost five years, so just really good to do it here in Nigeria," Payne said after the game. Asisat Oshoala had put Nigeria ahead in the 31st minute, converting a penalty with the composure expected of the country's all-time leading scorer after a handball in the Senegal box. Senegal pulled one back through Sokhna Nogaye's long-range effort in the 86th minute, setting up a tense finish, but Nigeria held on for a deserved victory.

The goal held special significance for Payne, considering her journey to becoming a regular for the Super Falcons. Born in Birmingham, Alabama, to Nigerian parents, she initially represented the United States at youth level, including the U-17 team that won the 2012 CONCACAF Women's Under-17 Championship, before switching her international allegiance to Nigeria in 2019. She made her senior debut for the Super Falcons on February 18, 2021.

The defending champions, drawn in Group C of the 2026 WAFCON alongside Zambia, Egypt, and Malawi, will face Senegal again on Monday, June 8, in the second match of their friendly double-header as head coach Justin Madugu continues to evaluate his options ahead of the tournament





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