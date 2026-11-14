Tompolo Urges Anambra Voters to Back Tinubu in 2027 as Movement Unveils 25 Vehicles, 60 Motorcycles

Tompolo, through Tantita MD Kestin Pondi, urged Anambra voters to shun tribal politics and support Tinubu's re-election for reform continuity at the inauguration of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement's Anambra chapter, where 25 campaign vehicles and 60 motorcycles were unveiled.

The Grand Patron of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has urged voters in Anambra State to reject ethnic considerations and support President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid in 2027.

Tompolo made the appeal on Saturday through the Managing Director of Tantita Security Services, Chief Kestin Pondi, who represented him at the inauguration of the movement's Anambra State chapter in Awka. The event, held at the Solution Arena, also featured the unveiling of 25 campaign vehicles fitted with advanced sound systems and 60 motorcycles donated by billionaire businessman Chief Cletus Uzoezie Oragwa, popularly known as Zenco, to strengthen the group's grassroots mobilisation and door-to-door campaign across Anambra State.

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Tompolo Urges Support For Tinubus Reforms

Addressing the gathering, Pondi said Tompolo believed in Tinubu's economic reform agenda and considered a second term necessary to sustain and consolidate the administration's policies. He urged residents, particularly youths and women, to take the campaign to their communities, markets and religious centres. Pondi said, I am here to inform you that our leader, our father, Tompolo, believes in the reform agenda of Mr President to reposition our country for shared prosperity. As we all know, reforms take time.

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Four years are not enough to do that. Even eight years are not, but they will help the President to consolidate on what he is doing. He added, I appeal to our mothers, our youths, please support this agenda. These reforms will take time, but they will germinate.

As you leave here today, talk to your neighbours, in your markets and churches, everywhere you go that President Tinubu is the man to vote for. Shun tribal politics and vote massively for the APC in the next election. Pondi also challenged opposition politicians to present their records in public office rather than appeal to ethnic sentiments, while insisting that Tinubu had the interests of the South-East and the entire country at heart.

Pondi Challenges Opposition To Present Records

When our opponents come, ask them what they have done for you, for Nigeria as governor, as vice president. I appeal to you to know that President Tinubu loves the East, he loves Nigeria and means well, he said.

Earlier, the National Coordinator of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, Comrade Sunday Adekanbi Asuku, described Tinubu as a courageous leader and defender of democracy whose policies were intended to address the country's longstanding challenges, insisting he remained the best choice for Nigeria in the 2027 presidential election. Asuku cited the Nigerian Education Loan Fund as one of the administration's key interventions in the education sector, arguing that its student loan scheme was helping families meet the financial demands of higher education.

Adekanbi Highlights Nelsonfund As Key Intervention

Our president is a man of courage. He is taking tough decisions because he means well for our country. And one of those decisions is the NELFUND which is now providing answers to educational challenges. Even if you have 20 children in school, NELFUND is there to answer for their tuition and allowances, he said.

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He urged Anambra residents to support Tinubu for another term, expressing optimism that the administration's reforms would create employment opportunities and improve livelihoods. With your votes in 2027, the reforms will bring jobs. I urge you to put Nigeria, put the country first and shun any tribal voting.

You can see that even your governor is supporting the president, all the governors are supporting him because today, they can pay salaries, pay pension and execute projects all because of the President. No vacancy in Aso Villa, he said. Speaking at the inauguration, the Anambra State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Emmanuel Anosike, commended Tompolo and Tantita Security Services for their contributions to national development and their efforts towards mobilising support for Tinubu's second-term ambition.

Political Parties Resolve To Back Tinubu

Anosike described the inauguration and the donation of campaign equipment as a significant boost to the APC's political activities in Anambra, expressing confidence that the initiative would strengthen the party's chances in the 2027 elections. He further disclosed that political parties in the state had, at a recent meeting, resolved to support Tinubu, assuring the movement that the donated vehicles and motorcycles would be put to effective use.

The inauguration of the Anambra chapter of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement marks an expansion of the group's grassroots mobilisation efforts in the South-East as political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections gather momentum. The movement is expected to use its state chapters and grassroots structures to canvass support for the President across communities.

Anambra remains a politically significant state in the South-East, where the APC faces the task of expanding its electoral appeal amid strong regional political sentiments and competition from opposition parties. The mobilisation comes as political parties and support groups intensify preparations for the 2027 general election, with Tinubu seeking a second four-year term.