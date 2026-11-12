Tompolo Launches PBAT Movement in Jigawa and Zamfara for 2027

PBAT Door-to-Door Movement launches in Jigawa and Zamfara with 56 vehicles. Gov. Namadi and Lawal urge support for President Tinubu in the 2027 election.

The PBAT Door-to-Door Movement has officially launched its operations in Jigawa and Zamfara states, marking a significant expansion of its grassroots mobilization strategy ahead of the 2027 general elections. Government Ekpemupolo, widely known as Tompolo and the Grand Patron of the movement, declared that the organization is fully committed to supporting President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between the federal administration and local communities through direct resident engagement.

56 Vehicles Unveiled to Boost Grassroots Reach

The inauguration ceremonies featured the unveiling of 56 campaign vehicles, which are designated to enhance the movement's operational capacity across the two states. Specifically, Jigawa State received 31 vehicles, while Zamfara State was allocated 25 vehicles to support their respective chapters. These assets are intended to facilitate transportation for members, allowing them to reach remote communities and disseminate information regarding the policies and achievements of the Tinubu administration effectively.

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Strategic Alignment with State Governors

Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi and Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal endorsed the launch, affirming their states' full support for President Tinubu. Governor Namadi highlighted that the presentation of the 31 vehicles serves as a critical boost to mobilization efforts, urging supporters to utilize them judiciously to expand outreach. He reminded party members of Jigawa's previous commitment to deliver two million votes for the president in 2027, challenging them to replicate and exceed that performance in the upcoming election cycle.

Economic Reforms and Political Consolidation

Representing Tompolo, Kestin Pondi, the Managing Director of Tantita Security Services, addressed the crowds to explain the strategic vision behind the movement. He urged citizens to remain patient with the economic reforms implemented by the administration, noting that benefits will take time to reach individual households. Pondi asserted that the economy is currently stabilizing, which has enabled state governments to access more resources for development projects and meet financial obligations, including the payment of workers' salaries.

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Zamfara Chapter Commits APC Support

In Zamfara, Governor Lawal expressed gratitude to the movement for its alignment with the All Progressives Congress (APC) agenda. He assured the visiting delegation that his administration would fully support the movement's operations, declaring Zamfara as a stronghold for the APC. Lawal urged state leadership to take immediate charge of activities, emphasizing that the state's collective support for President Tinubu is unwavering and essential for consolidating the party's political capital in the region.

2027 Election Strategy and Voter Mobilization

The national leadership, represented by National Coordinator Sunday Asuku, commended the people of both states for their solidarity and high turnout during President Tinubu's recent visits. The movement views these inaugurations as a strategic step to translate enthusiasm into electoral victory, reinforcing the need for sustained grassroots engagement. By mobilizing widespread support through direct community interaction, the PBAT movement aims to secure a decisive win for the presidential candidate in the 2027 polls.