Political leaders in Bayelsa East have resolved to deliver their votes to President Bola Tinubu and the APC in 2027, as the party begins grassroots mobilisation across Bayelsa State.

Political leaders and stakeholders in Bayelsa East Senatorial District have resolved to deliver their votes to President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress in the 2027 general elections.

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, announced the resolution during a political stakeholders engagement at the Government House in Yenagoa. Ogbuku said leaders, women, youths and other stakeholders from Brass, Nembe and Ogbia Local Government Areas agreed to bury their political differences and work together for APC victory. He explained the gathering was part of efforts to appreciate Tinubu for his infrastructure interventions in the district and to mobilise support for his re-election.

Also read Namadi flags off APC campaign in Jigawa North-East, seeks re-election for Tinubu, Abdulhamid

He said the organisers deliberately brought together traditional leaders, women, youths, parents and children to show appreciation beyond newspaper publications and courtesy visits. Ogbuku said the people were prepared to translate that appreciation into electoral support for the President and other APC candidates. He urged the people of the district to ensure their commitment was reflected in actual election results, saying Bayelsa must demonstrate support through votes rather than mere political declarations.

He noted the outcome would also strengthen Governor Douye Diri's political standing among his colleagues at the national level. Ogbuku cautioned against claiming electoral victory without actively participating in the political process, making reference to a statement credited to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. He said Bayelsa East would not claim victory without working to achieve it.

Advertisement

He also said political leaders from the district had visited former President Goodluck Jonathan to seek his permission and blessings before embarking on the mobilisation exercise. Jonathan, who hails from Bayelsa East, blessed the movement and the candidates, including those seeking elective positions at the presidential and other levels. Ogbuku declared that the political differences that had divided leaders in the district had been set aside in the interest of a common political objective.

Ogbuku Commends Tinubu Infrastructure Interventions

He said for the first time all leaders in Bayelsa East had buried their differences and decided to stand together. On Tinubu's infrastructure interventions, Ogbuku commended the President for the Ogbia access road, which he said had significantly improved transportation and connectivity in the area. He described the approximately 46-kilometre road as a major intervention, recalling the difficulties commuters previously faced in accessing Ogbia town.

He also listed solar-powered streetlights in communities and the second phase of the Nembe-Brass Road as other projects expected to improve the economic fortunes of the district. He said the completion of the Nembe-Brass Road would end years of isolation for several communities and open up opportunities in the blue economy. Ogbuku acknowledged concerns raised by women over the absence of female candidates among those being presented for elective positions, describing the issue as sensitive.

He also described his appointment as NDDC managing director as a landmark achievement for Bayelsa East, noting it was the first time someone from the district had occupied the position. Meanwhile, the Bayelsa State Chairman of the APC, Warman Ogoriba, announced plans by the party to commence grassroots campaigns across the state ahead of the 2027 general elections. Ogoriba said the ongoing engagements in Bayelsa East were preliminary consultations aimed at strengthening the party's mobilisation structures.

APC Chairman Announces Grassroots Campaign Plans

He clarified that the gathering was not the formal campaign but an opportunity for the party to interact with its members, appreciate their commitment and consolidate support for Tinubu and other APC candidates. He said this was just the pre-campaign and that the party would soon start campaigning across all the wards.

Ogoriba expressed confidence that Bayelsa Central and Bayelsa West would also participate in the mobilisation exercise, stressing that the party was determined to reach supporters across the three senatorial districts. He thanked party members and stakeholders in Bayelsa East for their participation, describing the district as important to the APC's preparations for the 2027 presidential election.

Advertisement

The APC chairman's declaration signals the party's intention to intensify its grassroots mobilisation and expand its political engagement across communities and wards in Bayelsa State. Earlier, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, had launched a grassroots mobilisation campaign for Tinubu's re-election in Bayelsa, with the unveiling of the Bayelsa chapter of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement. Speaking at that event, Governor Douye Diri expressed confidence that the state would deliver votes for Tinubu in 2027.

Diri said the APC in Bayelsa was prepared to embark on a massive grassroots mobilisation campaign across the state's three senatorial districts. He said Bayelsa is APC and APC is Bayelsa, describing the event as testing the microphone. Diri said that by the time the party went around sensitising people across the three senatorial districts, and on the main day of the presidential campaign in Bayelsa on the 15th of December, 2026, the state would showcase its support for Tinubu.

Governor Diri Praises Tompolo Mobilisation Efforts

He commended Tompolo, whom he described as a distinguished son of Ijawland, for spearheading the mobilisation campaign. Describing Bayelsa as the Jerusalem of the Ijaw nation, the governor said the people were proud of Tompolo's commitment to their political and developmental aspirations. Diri also said Tinubu had shown signs of moving Nigeria towards true federalism, which he described as a key demand of the Ijaw people.

Speaking through Kestin Pondi, managing director of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, Tompolo said Bayelsa residents should support Tinubu's re-election in appreciation of the president's governance and the development projects executed by Diri. He expressed optimism that a second term for Tinubu would consolidate the gains of ongoing reforms and deliver greater development across the country.

Tompolo said increased federal allocations to state governments had provided additional resources for the payment of workers' salaries and pensions, as well as the execution of critical infrastructure and development projects. The combined mobilisation efforts by Tompolo, Ogbuku, Ogoriba and other leaders indicate the APC's push to secure strong support in Bayelsa ahead of the 2027 elections.