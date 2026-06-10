Tompolo calls for restraint in Warri ward delineation dispute

Ex-militant leader Tompolo has appealed for calm in the Niger Delta region as protests over Warri's disputed ward delineation continue to disrupt oil facilities and threaten production.

Ex-militant leader Tompolo has called for restraint, dialogue and swift action by INEC to avert a deeper crisis in the Niger Delta . The call comes as protests over Warri 's disputed ward delineation disrupt oil facilities and threaten production.

Since yesterday, women and youths from several communities have occupied oil and gas installations in the Escravos and Warri River areas to protest the 'failure of INEC to complete the delineation of wards in the Warri Federal Constituency'. The Ijaw leader said many Nigerians had called for a peaceful resolution of the dispute and asked all parties to avoid actions that could worsen the situation.

The current political situation arising from the failure of INEC to complete the delineation of wards in the Warri Federal Constituency and mass action must not be allowed to be hijacked or to degenerate into violence of any sort. Mr Ekpemupolo described the Ijaw people as historically peaceful and appealed to residents to maintain restraint regardless of prevailing grievances. He also called for an urgent meeting of community leaders to chart a path toward resolving the impasse.

The former militant commander urged INEC to take steps capable of restoring peace in Warri and neighbouring communities. He appealed to members of the Ijaw, Itsekiri and Urhobo ethnic nationalities to remain calm and allow the electoral commission to address outstanding issues. The controversy has triggered a series of protests by groups claiming that the electoral commission has either failed to complete the exercise or has acted in a manner perceived as unfavourable to their interests.

The delineation dispute stems from a Supreme Court judgement directing INEC to undertake a fresh delineation of electoral wards and polling units in Warri Federal Constituency. The exercise has since generated disagreements among Ijaw, Itsekiri and Urhobo stakeholders, with rival groups accusing one another of attempting to gain political advantage through the process





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Niger Delta Warri INEC Ward Delineation Tompolo

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