Tompolo Donates 56 Vehicles, Urges Jigawa and Zamfara Voters to Back Tinubu in 2027

Tompolo's PBAT Door-to-Door Movement inaugurated chapters in Jigawa and Zamfara, donating 56 campaign vehicles and urging voters to support President Tinubu's re-election in 2027.

The Grand Patron of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, Chief Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has urged voters in Jigawa and Zamfara states to support President Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2027 to sustain his administration's reforms.

The call was made on Thursday during the inauguration of the movement's chapters in the two states, where a total of 56 campaign vehicles were donated to strengthen grassroots mobilisation. In Zamfara, 25 campaign vehicles were unveiled in Gusau. The vehicles, fitted with public address systems and campaign banners, are expected to facilitate door-to-door campaigns and take the movement's message to communities across the state. In Jigawa, 31 vehicles were presented.

Also read Tompolo Launches PBAT Movement in Jigawa and Zamfara for 2027

Campaign Vehicles Donated To States

Tompolo, who was represented at the events by the Managing Director of Tantita Security Services, Kestin Pondi, said the movement was committed to complementing the efforts of the state governments and mobilising support for Tinubu through direct engagement with residents. Speaking on behalf of Tompolo, Pondi said, The vehicles would be placed under the control of Governor Dauda Lawal and used to convey the movement's message across the state.

He added that the vehicles were provided to strengthen the movement's operations, ease transportation challenges and enable members to reach more communities with information about the policies and achievements of the Tinubu administration. Pondi urged Nigerians to exercise patience with the Tinubu administration's reforms, arguing that their benefits would take time to translate into improved living conditions for households.

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According to him, the economy is stabilising, while state governments now have more resources to execute projects and meet their obligations, including the payment of workers' salaries. Pondi also commended Jigawa residents for their turnout during Tinubu's recent visit, describing the reception as a demonstration of confidence in the president's leadership. He urged the people to sustain their support by voting for Tinubu and Governor Umar Namadi in 2027, saying both leaders deserved another four years to consolidate their achievements.

Governors Pledge Support For Tinubu

He recalled that Jigawa and Zamfara contributed significantly to Tinubu's victory in the 2023 presidential election and urged residents to surpass their previous electoral performance in 2027. Speaking at the event in Jigawa, Governor Umar Namadi reaffirmed the state's commitment to Tinubu's re-election, saying the state remained firmly behind the president's second-term ambition. The governor thanked residents for their turnout during Tinubu's recent visit, noting that the president was delighted with the reception.

Namadi described the presentation of the 31 campaign vehicles as a boost to the movement's mobilisation efforts and urged members to ensure their judicious use in reaching communities across the state. He challenged party supporters to translate their enthusiasm into electoral victory, recalling the state's earlier pledge to deliver two million votes for Tinubu in 2027. Jigawa state is an APC state and a state fully in support of President Tinubu.

With your support, Allah will grant our wish, he said. In Zamfara, Governor Dauda Lawal thanked Tompolo and the movement for supporting Tinubu's re-election campaign and assured the delegation of the state's support for the President. He urged the movement's state leadership to take charge of its operations and mobilise support across the state, declaring that Zamfara was for the All Progressives Congress.

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National Coordinator Urges Grassroots Mobilisation

Earlier, the movement's National Coordinator, Sunday Adekanbi Asuku, commended the people and leadership of both states for their support and commitment to the movement's activities. Asuku expressed appreciation to Jigawa residents for their overwhelming support for President Tinubu and urged them to translate the show of solidarity into massive votes in 2027. Asuku said, Nigeria has the right people in leadership positions at the national and state levels, describing the situation as unprecedented since the return of democracy.

He urged supporters not to be distracted by opposition tactics, calling on them to intensify grassroots mobilisation and sustain their support for the President ahead of the 2027 general elections. He also called on eligible voters to obtain their permanent voter cards and participate actively in the forthcoming general election.