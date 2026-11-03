Oyo Police Brokers Peace As Toluwanisings Family Signs Undertaking Over Burial

The Oyo State Police Command has brokered peace between the family and associates of late gospel singer Toluwanisings after a dispute over his burial arrangements. All parties signed a peace undertaking at the Command Headquarters in Ibadan.

The Oyo State Police Command has brokered peace in the dispute over the burial arrangements of the late gospel singer, Olayemi Bayonle Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings.

The parties signed a peace undertaking on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at the Command Headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan, after being invited by the Commissioner of Police, CP Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga. The police intervention followed disagreements between the deceased's family and associates over burial plans, which generated tensions and public exchanges across various platforms. Toluwanisings died in Ibadan on October 14, 2026, after reportedly slumping.

Also read Widow of Late Singer Toluwanisings Agrees to Burial at Residence Following Family Dispute

Hospital Allegations Spark Controversy

His death sparked controversy over allegations that several hospitals turned him away while efforts were being made to obtain emergency medical attention. His personal assistant, Babadunni Gbolabo, had alleged that the singer was taken to seven or eight hospitals before his death. The University College Hospital, Ibadan, however, said it had no record confirming that he was brought to the facility.

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In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, the Command said it received information on October 28, 2026, about the disagreement and allegations of conspiracy, defamation of character, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace. The Commissioner of Police, exercising his statutory responsibilities under Section 4 of the Police Act and other relevant provisions of the law, directed that all parties be invited to the Command Headquarters for an intervention to prevent escalation and facilitate an amicable resolution.

The parties who signed the undertaking included the deceased's wife, Mrs Olayemi Elizabeth Damilola; his father, Mr Muniru Olayemi; and his friends and associates, including Oyindamola Esther, Babadunni Gbolabo and Comrade Lawal Ademola Rafiu. His father had reportedly proposed that he be buried at the house he built or beside his late mother in Osun State, while his wife was said to have opposed the idea of burying him in their home.

Parties Sign Peace Undertaking

Under the terms of the undertaking, all parties agreed to maintain peace and good behaviour, refrain from any act capable of causing a breach of the peace, and discontinue public exchanges, interviews and discussions capable of inflaming tensions. They also undertook to stop disseminating information, narratives, allegations and publications relating to the matter through social media, print media, radio, blogs and other communication channels.

Each party also agreed not to grant interviews or facilitate engagements with individuals or media platforms to further disseminate such narratives, and to direct their proxies, agents and associates to desist from making, sponsoring, amplifying or circulating publications capable of reigniting the disagreement. The Commissioner of Police warned that all parties must respect the agreement and extend it to their proxies, agents and associates.

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Police Warn Against Instigating Hostility

He cautioned that no individual should take advantage of the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the singer's demise to instigate hostility, promote unsubstantiated allegations or engage in conduct capable of disrupting public peace. He added that anyone whose actions constituted an offence under applicable laws would be arrested and prosecuted.

The Command also appealed to members of the public, bloggers, media practitioners and other interested individuals to exercise restraint and avoid amplifying unverified information capable of reigniting tensions, stressing that any conduct amounting to a criminal offence will be addressed under the law.