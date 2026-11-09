Toluwanisings Burial Set for Monday in Ibadan Following Family Peace Deal

The burial of late gospel singer Toluwanisings is scheduled for Monday in Ibadan. This follows a peace agreement brokered by the Oyo State Police Command to resolve family disputes.

The burial of the late gospel singer Olayemi Bolaji, widely known as Toluwanisings, is officially scheduled to take place on Monday in Ibadan, Oyo State. This long-anticipated event occurs weeks after the musician passed away on October 14, 2026. The delay in the proceedings was primarily due to significant internal disagreements within his immediate family and close associates regarding the logistics and location of the funeral.

Funeral Schedule and Public Mourning

Details regarding the order of service were published via the deceased's official Instagram page earlier this week. The lying-in-state ceremony is set to begin at 9 am and will conclude promptly at 10 am. This period is designated for public viewing and final tributes before the burial service commences immediately thereafter. The interment ritual is scheduled to run from 10 am until 11 am.

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Family Dispute and Police Intervention

The scheduling of the burial follows a critical intervention by the Oyo State Police Command. The Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Abimbola, received reports on October 28, 2026, concerning deep-seated tensions between the singer's family members and his professional associates. These disputes had escalated into heated exchanges across various public communication platforms, threatening public order and social media stability.

Burial Location Controversy

Conflicts arose primarily over where the singer should be laid to rest. Mr. Muniru Olayemi, the deceased's father, proposed that Toluwanisings be buried either at the house he personally built or beside his late mother in Osun State. Conversely, his wife, Mrs. Elizabeth Damilola Olayemi, reportedly opposed burying him at their residential home, creating a stalemate that required external mediation to resolve.

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Peace Agreement Signed by All Parties

On November 3, a comprehensive peace undertaking was signed by all key stakeholders, including Mrs. Elizabeth Damilola Olayemi, Mr. Muniru Olayemi, and friends such as Oyindamola Esther, Babadunni Gbolabo, and Lawal Ademola Rafiu. Under this binding agreement, the parties pledged to cease all public exchanges, refuse further interviews, and halt social media publications related to their previous disagreement.

Final Resting Place Remains Unclear

Despite the resolution of the conflict, the specific location for the interment remains undisclosed in the official funeral poster. The poster featured the inscription, "Forever in our Hearts, always in our Lives," but omitted any geographic details regarding the cemetery or family estate. The family had previously called for a full investigation into the circumstances of his death, a request that remains part of the broader context surrounding this final farewell.