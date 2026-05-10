Today's Nigerian News Summary

A daily summary of the latest news from Nigerian newspapers, including politics, sports, and entertainment.

Good morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian News papers: 1. Six governorship aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in Yobe State, on Saturday met with Vice President Kashim Shettima over the controversy surrounding the party’s succession arrangement ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

The group comprises Hon. Muhammad Ibrahim Bomai, Yobe South Senator, Lawan Kolo Geidam, former DG NEMA: Engr. Mustapha Maihaja. 2. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt.

Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, on Saturday launched his fifth-term bid at a grand ceremony in Zaria, Kaduna State. Declaring his intention to contest for the seat of House of Representatives at the Mallawa Eid Ground, Zaria, Abbas used the occasion to list the many democratic dividends his representation has attracted to the people of Zaria. 3. Former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has backed the decision of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the South.

Speaking at the party’s convention on Saturday in Abuja, Kwankwaso said the move aligned with the party’s established power-sharing arrangement. 4. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has declared the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, wanted over alleged abuse of office and diversion of public funds.

In a notice published on its website on Saturday, the agency called on members of the public with useful information about the former minister’s whereabouts to contact any of its offices nationwide. 5. The Kebbi Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old Idrisu Musa in connection with the murder of his elder brother, Muhammed Haruna, and his wife, Habiba Muhammed.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bashir Usman, who confirmed the arrest, said the couple was attacked with a cutlass while asleep at about 5:15a.m. on May 9, in Asarara Village, Kimba District, in Jega Local Government Area, adding that both died from their injuries. 6. The Redeemed Christian Church of God has said it is awaiting the outcome of an ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against one of its pastors in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

The Publicity Secretary of the RCCG, Lanre Oyegbola, who stated this on Saturday, also confirmed that the church was aware of the matter. 7. There was heavy security at the secretariat of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State where House of Assembly aspirants were screened by the party. A heavy security presence was observed around the secretariat located along Aba Road, Port Harcourt, when our correspondent visited the area on Saturday. 8.

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the 12 Chibok girls who graduated from the American University of Nigeria. The government said the graduates would continue receiving support to help them succeed in spite of the traumatic experiences they endured. 9. The 12th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, AMVCA concluded Saturday at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, recognising outstanding work in African film, television, and digital storytelling.

The ceremony started at 7 p.m. and brought together actors, filmmakers, and content creators from across the continent. Winners were honoured across multiple categories that highlighted achievements in acting, directing, production, and digital content. 10. Galatasaray S.K. have been crowned champions of the Turkish Süper Lig for a record-extending 26th time following a thrilling 4-2 victory over Kayserispor on Saturday.

Despite being forced to fight back twice during the encounter, Galatasaray showed resilience and quality to secure the emphatic win, sealing a fourth consecutive league title and further underlining their dominance in Turkish football





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigerian News Politics Sports Entertainment All Progressives Congress Vice President Kashim Shettima House Of Representatives Rt.Hon. Abbas Tajudeen Rabiu Kwankwaso Nigeria Democratic Congress Economic And Financial Crimes Commission Kebbi Police Command Redeemed Christian Church Of God Chibok Girls Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards Galatasaray S.K. Turkish Süper Lig

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigerian News Digest: Political Developments, Legal Cases, Appointments, and Security OperationsThe news text provides updates on various aspects of Nigerian politics, including the formal submission of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's nomination and expression of interest forms by twelve governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a legal case seeking to disqualify former President Goodluck Jonathan from running for the 2027 presidential election, and the appointment of a former Aviation Minister as Nigeria's Ambassador-Designate to South Africa. Additionally, there are updates on the conviction of a former Minister of Power on money-laundering charges, the reversal of controversial amendments to the Senate's Standing Orders, and security operations in Oyo and Kogi states.

Read more »

Nigerian passenger sues British Airways over alleged missing luggageThe Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed July 2 for continuation of hearing in a suit filed by a passenger, Mr Amechi Michael, against British Airways⁠ over alleged missing carry-on luggage. At the resumed hearing of the matter, the plaintiff, Amechi Michael, was cross-examined by defence counsel, Mr John Godwin.

Read more »

Nigerian electoral politics: A view from Mars, By Jibrin IbrahimPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Read more »

ISWAP Attack on Nigerian Military Base Leaves Soldiers and Fighters DeadAt least two soldiers and an unspecified number of ISWAP fighters were killed during an attack on Forward Operating Base MAGUMERI in Borno State. The Joint Task Force reported that troops repelled the assault, recovering weapons and inflicting heavy casualties on the terrorists. Two soldiers died, while others were wounded, and some equipment was damaged.

Read more »