Nigerian rapper Tobiloba Olusunle releases Playing With Fire, merging UK and Nigerian influences to explore contemporary African sounds and hip-hop traditions.

Nigerian rapper Tobiloba Olusunle, professionally known as ALAN1 and T.O.D SZN, has released a new musical project that bridges the gap between his experiences in the United Kingdom and his roots in Nigeria. The artist, whose full name is Tobiloba Olusunle, is using his platform to examine how hip-hop traditions interact with contemporary African sounds. His recent six-track EP, titled Playing With Fire, serves as an initial statement of his artistic identity while he navigates the complex landscape of modern African music. This release highlights his ongoing effort to transform diverse cultural influences into a unique and individualized voice within the competitive music industry.

ALAN1 EP Playing With Fire Release Details

The EP Playing With Fire consists of six tracks that offer a concise introduction to ALAN1s creative direction and musical range. Featured artists on the project include SVG on the track FILA and Eeskay on the track VET. These collaborations demonstrate ALAN1s willingness to work with other talents to broaden his musical vocabulary. The project does not claim to be a definitive arrival in terms of artistic maturity but rather acts as an early indicator of the direction he intends to take his career. Listeners can hear the initial stages of how he blends lyrical confidence with emerging technical skills.

Also read Institute Trains 5,000 Nigerian Youths In Honey Production

UK and Nigerian Hip-Hop Cultural Influences

ALAN1s perspective is heavily shaped by his exposure to different cultural environments across two distinct continents. His time spent between Nigeria and the United Kingdom has provided a dual lens through which he views rap culture. While hip-hop has become a prominent feature of the international music landscape, the Nigerian scene offers a specific space for lyrical experimentation and individual expression. ALAN1 is actively drawing on the contemporary African sounds that are currently reshaping the wider industry. He aims to ensure that his wide range of influences forms a coherent musical identity rather than just a collection of disparate references.

Competitive Lyrical Approach on Track VET

On the track VET, ALAN1 engages directly with the competitive traditions inherent to hip-hop culture. The song reflects his connection to rap and emphasizes the importance of individual presence and self-assertion. Confidence is a key component of rap performance, but the artist recognizes that it is not the sole factor that distinguishes a compelling MC. The true test of an artist lies in whether their lyrical perspective, technical delivery, and originality combine to create a voice that can be identified independently of their specific influences. This track showcases his attempt to balance traditional rap bravado with his own evolving style.

Advertisement

Collaborative Dynamics and SVG on FILA

The collaboration on FILA with SVG introduces a different dynamic to the EP. Working with other artists can broaden an musicians creative palette but also raises questions about artistic distinction. ALAN1 faces the ongoing challenge of demonstrating what he brings to a track that would be absent without his specific contribution. Developing a recognizable signature across both collaborative and solo material is crucial for him as he continues to establish his place in the market. These challenges are not unique to ALAN1 but are common among emerging rappers in an increasingly competitive and globally connected industry.

Independent Career Strategy and Future Goals

Tobiloba Olusunle has chosen to build his career independently, which adds a significant layer to his professional story. This path requires creative control but also demands consistency, strategic thinking, and the ability to build an audience without the established infrastructure typically available to commercially recognized acts. Through distribution partnerships and continued creative development, he is taking an active role in shaping his trajectory. The next stage of his career will require greater definition and a more unmistakable lyrical identity. His goal is to create a body of work that demonstrates how his influences have evolved into something uniquely his own within the evolving history of Nigerian hip-hop.