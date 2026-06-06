Tobi Amusan Sets New Meet Record with Dominant Victory in Taiwan Following Diamond League Win

Nigerian sprint hurdler Tobi Amusan secured a commanding win at the New Taipei Athletics Open, setting a new meet record with a time of 12.72 seconds. This victory follows her first Diamond League triumph of the 2026 season in Rabat, where she clocked 12.28 seconds, and adds to her season momentum that includes an African Championships gold medal. The latest performance underscores her consistency and dominance across the global circuit.

Nigeria n sprint hurdler Tobi Amusan continued her impressive form on the international athletics circuit by securing a dominant victory in the women's 100m hurdles at the New Taipei Athletics Open in Taiwan.

Amusan clocked a time of 12.72 seconds, setting a new meet record despite competing into a slight headwind of -0.3 m/s. Taiwan's Bo Ya Zhang finished a distant second in 13.17 seconds, underscoring Amusan's superiority on the day. While this time was below her season's best, the win extended her remarkable run of form and added another milestone to her illustrious career.

This latest achievement follows just weeks after she secured her first Diamond League victory of the 2026 season in Rabat, Morocco. In Rabat, the 29-year-old stormed to victory in 12.28 seconds, equalling her season's best and breaking her own meeting record of 12.45 seconds set in 2025.

That performance marked a significant turning point after she opened the Diamond League season with podium finishes in China, placing third in Shanghai with 12.41 seconds before improving to 12.28 for second in Xiamen, where she narrowly lost to American star Masai Russell. Her 12.28-second run remains one of the fastest globally this year and ranks among the best of her career.

Earlier in the season, Amusan claimed gold in the 100m hurdles at the African Championships in Accra, helping Nigeria secure its first gold medal of the competition. Since her historic world title and world record of 12.12 seconds at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, Amusan has remained one of the most consistent performers in women's hurdling.

The new meet record in New Taipei, while not her fastest, further highlights her consistency and ability to deliver victories across the international circuit. Written by Tunde Eludini, a Senior Correspondent coordinating the sports section for PREMIUM TIMES and a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, where he studied International Relations





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Tobi Amusan 100M Hurdles New Taipei Athletics Open Diamond League Rabat African Championships Nigeria Athletics World Champion Meet Record

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