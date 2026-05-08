TMG Condemns Inflammatory Political Rhetoric and Warns Against Election Violence in Nigeria

The Transition Monitoring Group has criticized statements by former Minister Pantami, warning that inciting language ahead of the 2027 elections threatens Nigeria's democratic stability.

The Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), which stands as one of the most influential election monitoring entities within Nigeria , has come forward to voice its strong condemnation of statements allegedly made by the former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy.

The organization has warned that the use of rhetoric which suggests confrontation or active resistance in the event that political outcomes do not favor specific interests could potentially undermine public confidence in the core democratic institutions of the nation and may inadvertently encourage acts of political violence. In a formal statement released by its chairperson, Auwal Musa, widely known as Rafsanjani, the TMG characterized the remarks linked to Mr. Pantami concerning the political landscape in Gombe State as being inflammatory, irresponsible, and dangerous.

The group stressed that such language is particularly concerning when it originates from a prominent figure who holds significant religious and political influence over a large number of followers. This reaction was triggered by a recent interview conducted by BBC Hausa, during which Mr. Pantami reportedly threatened a robust and law-backed resistance against the selection of the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Gombe State.

Mr. Pantami disputed the claim that the party had reached a genuine consensus to nominate the businessman Jamilu Gwamna, arguing instead that the internal processes were flawed and violated both party rules and broader electoral guidelines. His assertion that injustice would be met with a level of resistance never seen before in Nigeria was seen by the TMG as a catalyst for potential unrest.

While Mr. Pantami claimed that any subsequent actions would be handled through constitutional and legal channels, the TMG argued that such inflammatory language could embolden those prone to violence and diminish the perceived legitimacy of the democratic process. The group maintained that democracy thrives only when there is peaceful participation and a commitment to respecting the results of credible elections, rather than resorting to threats of resistance.

Furthermore, the TMG expressed a profound concern regarding the escalating trend of desperation among Nigerian politicians who seem determined to capture or retain power at any cost. The organization strongly condemned the occurrence of killings and violence linked to party primaries, noting that the hunger for power has begun to override the basic sanctity of human life.

They warned that the commercialization of politics, where money and manipulation take precedence over competence and public service, is eroding the integrity of the political system. In the current climate, where the average Nigerian is struggling with extreme economic hardship, skyrocketing inflation, pervasive insecurity, and chronic unemployment, the TMG argued that political leaders have a moral obligation to avoid statements that could trigger further instability.

They emphasized that the focus should shift from internal power struggles to addressing the pressing needs of the citizenry who are suffering under severe socioeconomic pressure. A critical part of the TMG's appeal was directed toward the religious leaders of the country. The organization urged these figures to utilize their platforms for the promotion of national unity, tolerance, and peace rather than using their influence to deepen existing political divisions.

Because religious leaders are viewed as moral authorities, the TMG insisted that they must lead by example and ensure that religious spaces are not transformed into arenas for political agitation or the spread of divisive rhetoric. The organization called for a collective effort to prioritize national challenges such as social injustice and poverty over partisan disputes.

As the nation looks toward the 2027 general elections, the TMG reaffirmed its commitment to electoral integrity and urged all Nigerians to engage peacefully by collecting their Permanent Voter Cards and participating in the democratic process. They also called upon the Independent National Electoral Commission, the judiciary, and security agencies to remain neutral and fair, warning against the abuse of state institutions for electoral gain and the use of hate speech or ethnic division to sway political outcomes





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Nigeria Transition Monitoring Group Pantami Electoral Violence 2027 Elections

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