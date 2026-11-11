Tinubu Seeks House Approval for N10.79trn External Borrowing in 2026 Budget

President Bola Tinubu has asked the House of Representatives to approve the N10.79 trillion external borrowing component of the 2026 Appropriation Act, equivalent to $7.71 billion at N1,400 per dollar. The Speaker clarified the request does not introduce a new borrowing figure but fulfils statutory requirements.

President Bola Tinubu has written to the House of Representatives seeking approval to implement the N10.79 trillion external borrowing component of the 2026 Appropriation Act.

Tinubu Seeks Approval to Implement N10.79 Trillion External Borrowing

The request is to part finance the federal government budget deficit. The letter was addressed to Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and read during Wednesday plenary. Tinubu asked the House to approve raising $7.71 billion at the budget exchange rate of N1,400 to a dollar. He said the request complies with Sections 21(1) and 27(1) of the Debt Management Office Establishment Act, 2003.

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The law requires external loan terms and conditions to be laid before and approved by the National Assembly. The proposed borrowing is already captured in the 2026 Appropriation Act. It forms part of the N29.22 trillion approved new borrowing to finance the federal government budget deficit. The approved borrowing comprises N18.28 trillion in domestic loans and N10.79 trillion in external borrowing.

Tinubu wrote that he sought permission to implement the external borrowing plan in the sum of N10,790,366,835,481. This equals $7,707,404,882.49 at the budget exchange rate of $1 to N1,400. The funds are for part financing of the budget deficit. The President said the government would pursue different borrowing options simultaneously.

It will consider the cost of borrowing and the time required to access the funds. Greater emphasis will be placed on Eurobond issuance, which he described as a faster means of raising substantial funds at relatively lower costs. All options will be pursued simultaneously considering the cost benefit to the country and the time required to access the funds. In view of this, emphasis will be on the issuance of Eurobonds, which is typically faster to conclude, the President said.

Funds to Finance Projects in Defense, Transportation, and Agriculture

He added that final terms and conditions of the Eurobond issuance would depend on prevailing market conditions at the time of pricing. Tinubu assured that the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Debt Management Office would work to secure the most favourable borrowing terms available in the international market. The external loans would finance projects and programmes in the 2026 budget. Critical sectors include defence and security, transportation, agriculture, power, education and health.

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He also argued that the proceeds would help strengthen the country external reserves and support the naira. The funds would be received by the Central Bank of Nigeria on behalf of the Federal Government. In the resolution sought, Tinubu requested authorisation to raise funds through multilateral and bilateral institutions, conventional and commercial lending windows, the International Monetary Fund, bridge financing facilities and Eurobond issuance.

Speaker Abbas Clarifies: Request is for Approval of Terms, Not New Borrowing

He also sought authorisation for the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, in collaboration with the DMO, to take all necessary steps to implement the borrowing arrangement. Responding, Speaker Abbas clarified that the President was not seeking approval for a fresh borrowing plan. He stressed that the N10.79 trillion external borrowing had already been approved by the National Assembly and provided for in the 2026 Appropriation Act.

Abbas explained that the request was to fulfil the statutory requirement for parliamentary approval of terms and conditions governing external loans before implementation. He said Section 21(1) of the DMO Act requires the National Assembly to be presented with terms and conditions of external borrowing for approval by resolution. Section 27(1) provides for parliamentary approval of standard terms and conditions for negotiating and accepting external loans. The Speaker further distinguished the request from the President separate proposal for additional borrowing.

He noted that the two matters were independent and would be considered on their individual merits. For the avoidance of doubt, this request is distinct from the President more borrowing request. It neither supersedes nor withdraws that request, which remains subject to consideration on its own merit, Abbas said. He added that the current request concerned only the statutory authorisation required to implement external borrowing already provided for in the 2026 Appropriation Act.

The clarification is significant amid concerns over the Federal Government growing reliance on borrowing to finance budget deficits. There are worries about debt sustainability and public finances. Nigeria 2026 budget provides for a deficit of N31.55 trillion. New borrowing of N29.22 trillion is identified as a major financing component.

The latest request does not introduce a new borrowing figure into the 2026 budget. It seeks to secure the legislative resolution required to access the external component of the borrowing already approved. Tinubu had recently been under fire for increasing external borrowings. Critics said the borrowings could drown the economy rather than rescue it from debt.

In response, Tinubu defended his administration plan to take more foreign loans. He said Nigeria needed long-term investment in infrastructure to achieve its ambition of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030. The President said the focus should be on what the borrowed money would achieve rather than how much the government was borrowing. The key question is not how much we borrow, but what we build, the value we create and the future we leave behind, he said.

Tinubu listed projects the government plans to fund. They include the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, Trans-Sahara Superhighway, electricity grid improvements and upgrades to major commercial ports in Lagos. He said the projects, alongside investments in healthcare, education and vocational training, would connect economic regions. They would reduce the cost of transporting goods, support farming and industries, and attract private investors.

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway alone could reduce transport costs along its route by 15 to 20 per cent. It could add up to two per cent to Nigeria Gross Domestic Product through increased trade, tourism and industrial activities. He projected that the highway would create about 100,000 direct jobs in construction and engineering. It would also create more than 150,000 indirect jobs in logistics, building materials and related services.

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We are building more than highways. We are opening economic corridors, connecting markets, supporting industries and reshaping Nigeria economic geography, he said. We cannot build a $1 trillion economy with infrastructure designed for an economy a fraction of that size, he added. The President also pointed to improvements in some economic indicators since his administration introduced major reforms in May 2023.

He listed the removal of petrol subsidy, the unification of exchange rates, tax reforms and efforts to control inflation as measures that had helped improve the economy and government finances. According to him, Nigeria economy grew by 4.43 per cent in the second quarter of 2026. Headline inflation dropped to 14.63 per cent in September from 20.98 per cent in the same period last year.

He said the country gross external reserves stood at $55.1 billion as of October 9, 2026, including about $46 billion in net reserves. Tinubu also said Nigeria tax-to-GDP ratio had risen to 12.5 per cent from seven per cent. Net allocations from the Federation Account Allocation Committee increased by 44 per cent, from N15.2 trillion in 2024 to N21.9 trillion in 2025.

He said the improvements had made Nigeria more attractive to foreign investors and helped the country secure loans at better rates. The President cited positive assessments by international credit rating agencies. He also cited Nigeria return to Frontier Market status and its successful Eurobond issuance as signs of growing investor confidence.

These are not political endorsements; they are independent assessments by global rating agencies, index providers, regulators and investors, recognising stronger external reserves, improved macroeconomic management and greater financial credibility, he said. He added that the government was seeking longer-term loans that would allow it to repay over a period that matches the lifespan of the projects being funded. According to him, this would reduce pressure from frequent loan repayments and help the country get better borrowing terms.

However, Tinubu acknowledged the need to control spending. He noted that public debt stood at 35.75 per cent of GDP in the second quarter of 2026. Debt servicing accounted for about 65 per cent of revenue in the first half of the year. He said the Federal Executive Council economic plan included avoiding the printing of money to fund budget deficits.

It also includes preventing spending commitments that were not backed by available funds during the pre-election period. The Nigeria Labour Congress, however, has challenged the Federal Government to explain why it needs more foreign loans despite claims of increased revenue following the removal of petrol subsidy. NLC President Joe Ajaero questioned the reason for continued borrowing from international financial institutions, including the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

If you come out to tell us that subsidy is gone, that you are making more money and then you are giving more money to states, what is the justification for continually borrowing from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank and other agencies when there is enough money? he asked. Ajaero also said the increase in international crude oil prices should make the government reconsider its borrowing plans.

He noted that the 2026 budget was based on an oil price of $70 per barrel, but crude oil prices had risen above $100 per barrel following tensions involving the United States and Iran. If the 2026 budget was prepared with crude oil price benchmarked at $70 per barrel and now sells above $100 per barrel due to the US-Iran crisis, should this country still be taking loans? he asked.

The labour leader questioned the effect of more borrowing on Nigeria debt burden, arguing that higher oil earnings and increased revenue to oil-producing states should make the government reconsider its borrowing plans.