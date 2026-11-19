President Bola Tinubu has backed Yutong's plan to supply 300 CNG buses and assemble them in Ibadan, targeting a 40 per cent cut in transport fares under the National Affordable CNG Transit Programme.

President Bola Tinubu has welcomed plans by Yutong, the world's largest bus manufacturer, to establish a CNG bus assembly plant in Nigeria and supply an initial 300 compressed natural gas buses.

The agreement with the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles (Pi-CNG and EV) is scheduled to be signed in Lagos today, Thursday, November 19, following the President's invitation to Yutong to invest in Nigeria. The first batch of 100 buses is expected to arrive in Lagos by the end of December 2026. Subsequent units will be assembled locally through YP Automobiles Bus Assembly at the former Leyland Automotive plant in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Also read Yutong CNG Bus Plant Nigeria Tinubu NACTP

NACTP Targets 40 Per Cent Fare Cuts

The investment is central to the National Affordable CNG Transit Programme (NACTP), which targets transport fare reductions of approximately 40 per cent on participating routes. The target forms part of the Renewed Hope Agenda 2.0 for 2027 to 2031. President Tinubu said the overriding objective is to ease the transportation burden on millions of Nigerians who depend on commercial buses daily to commute to work, take their children to school, access markets and move goods across communities.

He stressed that the savings from cheaper CNG fuel must be reflected in passenger fares rather than remaining solely with transport operators. For many households, transportation consumes a significant portion of daily earnings. The administration is expected to work with state governments and transport operators to expand the programme across participating routes, ensuring the projected fare reductions translate into tangible savings for commuters and households.

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Beyond the immediate benefits to passengers, the Yutong investment is expected to strengthen Nigeria's industrial base through local bus assembly, technology transfer and the development of technical skills. The proposed revival of the former Leyland facility in Ibadan could mark an important step towards rebuilding local commercial vehicle production capacity, while reducing dependence on imported commercial vehicles.

Yutong Expands Nigeria CNG Infrastructure

Yutong, which sold 49,518 buses globally in 2025, is a major international manufacturer of conventional, electric and CNG-powered buses, with experience in mass transit projects and local assembly partnerships across several countries. The development comes as the Federal Government expands the country's CNG infrastructure to support the transition from petrol-powered vehicles to cheaper alternative energy sources.

Through Pi-CNG and EV, the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF) and private sector investments, the government has been expanding refuelling facilities, including the deployment of Mobile Refuelling Units (MRUs). President Tinubu has also directed the deployment of an additional 2,000 CNG refuelling infrastructure units nationwide to support the growing adoption of gas-powered vehicles.

Refuelling Network Supports Mass Transit

The administration believes that expanding the refuelling network, alongside increasing the availability of CNG buses, will provide the foundation for a sustainable and affordable mass transit system. President Tinubu said the success of the initiative would ultimately be measured by how much Nigerians save on daily transportation, reaffirming his commitment to reducing living costs. He pointed to investments in infrastructure, domestic manufacturing and affordable public transport as key to easing the financial pressure on workers, traders and families.

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The President also reiterated his administration's determination to work with state governments and transport operators to extend affordable CNG transportation to more routes nationwide. He welcomed Yutong's decision to establish local assembly capacity, noting it will help sustain the supply of affordable commercial buses while creating skilled employment for Nigerian engineers, technicians and other workers.

However, the programme's success will depend on timely delivery of the buses, effective local assembly, adequate refuelling infrastructure and the implementation of the promised fare reductions. The 300-bus commitment offers an initial boost to the government's mass transit ambitions, while the assembly plant is expected to create employment and support technology transfer in the automotive sector.