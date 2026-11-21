President Tinubu advises Nigerian entrepreneurs to adopt financial discipline, governance, and robust business systems to scale SMEs into global enterprises during the GROW Nigerian 2026 conference.

President Bola Tinubu has issued a direct mandate to Nigerian entrepreneurs to establish strong business systems, maintain strict financial discipline, and prioritize governance as the essential foundations for building sustainable enterprises that can compete globally. This strategic call to action was delivered during his keynote address at GROW Nigerian 2026, which served as the National MSME Conference organized by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria ( SMEDAN).

Tinubu Outlines SME Contribution to Nigeria Economy

President Tinubu emphasized the critical role of small and medium-sized enterprises in the national economy, noting that they currently account for 96.9% of all businesses in Nigeria, provide 88% of employment, and contribute 46% to the Gross Domestic Product. He stressed that the immediate national priority must be to strengthen the capacity of these entities to transition from small enterprises into medium-sized and large organizations, and ultimately, into global market players.

Also read DJ Chicken Apologises to Seyi Tinubu, Pledges Campaign for Tinubu in 2027

From Oando Garage to Global Energy Group

To illustrate the path to sustainable growth, President Tinubu drew upon the evolution of Oando PLC over three decades, recounting how the company began with modest family contributions and operated from a converted garage with limited resources. He explained that the business eventually ventured into diesel trading and expanded into petroleum marketing, gas distribution, and upstream oil and gas, attributing this trajectory to calculated risk-taking, reinvestment, and an unwavering commitment to reliability and quality.

Financial Discipline and Record Keeping Standards

President Tinubu stressed that maintaining proper financial records, documented processes, and audited accounts is the most important step for any SME seeking to attract investment and establish credibility with financial institutions. He advised business owners to begin documenting their operations and processes while maintaining audited financial statements, noting that these structures demonstrate capacity to lenders and prepare the enterprise for future expansion.

Advertisement

Managing Capital and Funding Channels

Addressing the financial mechanics of business survival, the President highlighted working capital as a critical determinant, urging entrepreneurs to closely monitor their cash positions, receivables, liabilities, and inventory levels. He encouraged business owners to explore diverse funding channels, including banks, development finance institutions, fintechs, suppliers, and joint venture partnerships, emphasizing that every source of financing plays a vital role in supporting growth.

Scaling Operations and Infrastructure Needs

President Tinubu identified ambition, capability, competitiveness, and endurance as essential attributes for building sustainable enterprises, stressing that entrepreneurs must invest in people and transfer institutional knowledge to replicate systems as businesses expand. He also acknowledged ongoing government efforts to improve infrastructure, noting that SMEs must navigate challenges such as delayed approvals and emphasized the need for continued improvements in power supply, logistics, port operations, and the ease of doing business to facilitate scaling.