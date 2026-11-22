President Bola Tinubu directs APC leaders to resolve internal conflicts and prepare for the 2027 general elections, emphasizing national cohesion and voter mobilization.

President Bola Tinubu has issued a direct mandate to the leadership of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) to prioritize national unity and internal reconciliation as the political calendar shifts toward the 2027 general elections. The directive was delivered during a high-profile prayer session organized by his extended family at the Yoruba Tennis Club in Lagos State on Sunday, where the President addressed both party stalwarts and political allies.

Directive to Resolve Political Differences

The core of President Tinubu's address focused on resolving specific interpersonal conflicts within the party hierarchy, particularly targeting his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Ibrahim Masari. In a statement released by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the President instructed Masari to immediately return to his home region and reconcile with former Defence Minister Abubakar Badaru, as well as Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. Tinubu emphasized that personal grievances must be set aside to prevent internal friction from undermining the party's collective strength.

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Expressing the urgency of this diplomatic intervention, the President stated that every anger must dissipate and evaporate through mutual forgiveness. He ordered Masari to complete these local reconciliations before moving to other states to similarly mend fences with other political figures. This explicit call for unity aims to consolidate the APC's base and ensure that the party presents a cohesive front against opposition challenges in the upcoming electoral cycle.

Reflections on 2023 Victory and Divine Intervention

President Tinubu also reflected on the formidable obstacles faced during the 2023 presidential election, attributing his administration's current success to divine intervention. He recounted the severe economic hardships endured by Nigerians at the time, including fuel scarcity and frozen bank accounts, which led to widespread public distress. The President emphasized that invoking the spirit of Almighty Allah and the principle of Kun faya kun was pivotal in overcoming these barriers to secure the presidency.

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Highlighting the fragility of political power, Tinubu reminded the audience that Allah gives power to whom He wants and takes it from whoever He wants. This theological framing serves as a reminder to his political base that maintaining the administration's achievements requires continued spiritual and civic engagement. The President stressed that while the current challenges are easier than those of the past, they should not be taken for granted by the party's leadership or the general public.

Strategic Mobilization for the 2027 General Elections

Looking ahead to January 16 and February 6 of 2027, President Tinubu outlined a clear strategy for securing re-election that relies heavily on grassroots mobilization and voter registration. He urged party leaders to personally engage with their communities, knocking on neighbors' doors to ensure they collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs). The President argued that possession of a PVC equates to power, making voter registration the fundamental step for securing the administration's future political viability.

The President reaffirmed his commitment to providing purposeful leadership that strengthens national unity, justice, and economic prosperity. He called on the APC faithful to work collectively to consolidate the gains made by his administration so far. This call to action is designed to transform political support into tangible electoral outcomes, ensuring that the party's organizational structure is fully optimized for the rigors of the 2027 campaign.

Stakeholder Responses and National Infrastructure Goals

Senior political figures and traditional leaders in attendance echoed the President's sentiments, pledging their support for his administration. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State described Tinubu as an epitome of justice, fairness, and inclusive governance, viewing these virtues as essential pillars for a united Nigeria. Former Jigawa Governor Abubakar Badaru appreciated Tinubu's historical support for Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 and 2019, urging Northern voters to reciprocate this gesture by consolidating the current administration's achievements.

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The event also highlighted key infrastructure projects aimed at boosting the national economy, such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway. Elder statesman Lateef Okunnu emphasized the importance of upholding justice while supporting these initiatives, which are designed to strengthen the naira and boost foreign reserves. The collective presence of national security and state leaders underscored the unified commitment to sustaining the political and economic gains of the Tinubu administration as Nigeria prepares for the next electoral horizon.