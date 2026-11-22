President Bola Tinubu has urged APC supporters in Lagos to collect their PVCs and boost turnout for 2027, while the party's women's wing took its re-election mobilisation to markets in Ibadan, Oyo State.

President Bola Tinubu has urged supporters of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State to mobilise voters and ensure a higher turnout ahead of the 2027 general elections, describing Lagos as crucial to his re-election bid.

Tinubu spoke on Sunday during a prayer session at the hall of the Yoruba Tennis Club in Lagos, where he told attendees not to take the coming contest for granted. He said the challenge of today is much easier than that of yesterday but warned that supporters must still knock on their neighbours' doors to deliver the needed votes.

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The President also stressed that collecting the Permanent Voter Card was essential to exercising democratic rights, joking that anyone without a PVC was only at the gathering for amala and ewedu. He said those with PVCs hold the power of January 16th and February 6, adding that Lagos is the big deal and questioning how a state with seven million registered voters could produce only 100,000 to 200,000 votes.

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Tinubu's 2023 Lagos Loss: Obi Takes the Lead

Tinubu lost Lagos State to Peter Obi of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 presidential election despite his long political influence in the commercial capital, where he served as governor from 1999 to 2007. According to results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, Obi polled 582,454 votes to defeat Tinubu, who secured 572,606 votes.

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party came third with 75,750 votes, while Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party scored 8,442 votes. The results showed that although Tinubu won 11 of Lagos State's 20 local government areas, Obi secured the overall victory, winning nine local government areas, including Alimosho, Ojo and Oshodi-Isolo. Lagos had 6,214,970 PVCs collected ahead of the 2023 election, the highest number recorded by any state in the country.

Low Voter Turnout in Lagos: A Statistician's Nightmare

However, only 1,335,729 votes were cast in the state, comprising 1,271,451 valid votes and 64,278 rejected ballots. Tinubu is seeking to consolidate his political support in the state as he prepares for another presidential contest in 2027.

Meanwhile, the women's wing of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has taken its mobilisation drive for Tinubu's re-election bid to markets across Ibadan, Oyo State. The outreach, which took place on Friday, saw members of the APC Women Mobilisation Directorate visit Bere, Bodija, Malete, Oja-Oba, Oje and Jericho-Eleyele markets.

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The women welcomed the delegation with songs and chants, including Akanbi Omo Olodo Ide and Continuity Till 2031, in a show of support for Tinubu's administration and its anticipated 2027 re-election campaign. According to a statement made available to PUNCH Online on Sunday, the visit was led by the Co-Director of the Directorate, Dr Betta Edu.

Edu said the outreach was undertaken at the instance of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to engage women traders and promote their economic empowerment. She stated that the initiative reflected Senator Oluremi Tinubu's commitment to supporting women, particularly those operating small businesses, through practical interventions aimed at improving livelihoods, promoting financial independence and expanding economic opportunities.

Women's Wing Boosts Moral and Economic Support for APC

Edu urged the traders to support the APC and Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election, while highlighting the importance of women's participation in the party's mobilisation efforts. As part of the programme, more than 3,000 women benefited from an empowerment initiative held at Manhattan Hall, Jericho, Ibadan. The market visits also attracted significant public attention, with temporary traffic congestion reported around Oja-Oba as the mobilisation team engaged traders and residents.

On Saturday, the delegation extended its outreach to Jericho Specialist Hospital, where members visited patients in different departments, including the Accident and Emergency Unit, Antenatal, Maternity, Paediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The team offered prayers for the patients and provided financial assistance as part of its humanitarian activities. The Oyo outreach is part of the APC Women Mobilisation Directorate's nationwide engagement programme and marks the 15th state visited by the team.