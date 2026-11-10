Tinubu Launches N52,500 Minimum Pension for 173,209 Retirees

President Bola Tinubu has launched a N52,500 monthly minimum pension for 173,209 retirees and a healthcare plan for low-income pensioners, funded by a N400bn Pension Protection Fund.

President Bola Tinubu has launched a N52,500 monthly minimum pension guarantee for 173,209 eligible retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme, ending a 22-year delay. The initiative is backed by a N400bn Pension Protection Fund to finance the guarantee.

The announcement was made on Tuesday during the Presidential Pension Security Initiatives ceremony at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja. Tinubu, represented by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, also inaugurated the Pension Industry Healthcare Plan for Retirees, known as PenCare, to provide free essential healthcare to low-income pensioners.

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Declaring the minimum pension guarantee operational, Tinubu said, "By the authority vested in me as President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I hereby declare the Minimum Pension Guarantee Scheme commenced.

" The President explained that the guarantee, first provided for under the Pension Reform Act of 2004 and retained in the 2014 legislation, had remained unimplemented despite successive administrations. "From this day, there is a floor beneath the Nigerian retiree. No one who contributed under the Contributory Pension Scheme will ever be allowed to fall below," he said. Tinubu urged future administrations to maintain the guarantee, declaring, "Raise it.

But never remove the floor.

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" On healthcare, he said PenCare would protect vulnerable retirees from medical expenses capable of exhausting their pension savings. "PenCare gives our low-income retirees access to essential health care without charge," he said, adding that beneficiaries would receive healthcare access cards in the coming months. The Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Omolola Oloworaran, announced that the guaranteed minimum pension had been fixed at N52,500 monthly.

She explained that the amount was actuarially validated and would be subject to periodic review.

Pension Protection Fund Will Finance Guarantee

"The figure was not plucked from the air. It has been validated by an actuary, and it is subject to review. And it is funded," she said. According to Oloworaran, 173,209 retirees qualify for the guarantee, comprising 34 per cent from federal service, 12 per cent from state employment and 54 per cent from the private sector.

She disclosed that more than 65 per cent of private-sector retirees currently earn below the new threshold, with some receiving monthly pensions of just above N20,000. She said the N400bn Pension Protection Fund would finance the minimum pension guarantee, addressing a 22-year-old provision of the pension reform framework that successive administrations had failed to implement because of the absence of dedicated funding.

She appealed to private-sector employers to contribute to the fund, saying, "The Federal Government has put its money into this fund. The pension industry has put its money into this fund as well. The offering basket for the Pension Protection Fund is now on the private sector's table. Please do not let it pass empty.

Contribute to the Pension Protection Fund.

" Oloworaran noted that the minimum pension guarantee was originally envisaged under the 2004 pension reform but remained largely unimplemented for more than two decades because no dedicated funding mechanism had been established. "That promise has been the law of this land for 22 years. In those years, this republic has been led by five presidents. The promise stayed on paper because no one put money behind it," she said.

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On PenCare, she announced that the pension industry had committed more than N7bn to provide healthcare support for low-income retirees. She said the intervention had already facilitated the payment of health insurance premiums for almost 30,000 retirees, with the remaining funds retained in a dedicated account. She illustrated the economic vulnerability of low-income retirees with the experience of an elderly woman who could not afford prescribed medication because doing so would leave her without sufficient money for food.

PenCare and Informal Sector Expansion

The PenCom boss also revealed that states inherited over N2tn in pension liabilities, of which N1.07tn had been settled. She said 13 states were now free of outstanding legacy pension obligations, either because they had no inherited liabilities or had settled their obligations or paid at least 80 per cent of the amounts due. Oloworaran further announced plans to expand pension coverage to informal workers, including traders, artisans and farmers.

According to her, PenCom has introduced accredited pension agents who will take the scheme to markets, motor parks and communities, while the Federal Government is developing incentives to encourage participation.

"We have unlocked accredited pension agents to carry this scheme through your streets to every corner of this nation, and the president has requested us to create sustainable incentives that will bring the informal sector into the scheme, not in the thousands, but in tens of millions," she said. In another major development, the pension industry is positioning itself as a source of long-term capital for infrastructure development.

Oloworaran disclosed plans to commit $100m to a proposed infrastructure investment platform, with another $50m expected from development partners and initial deployment targeted for the first half of 2027. The President also disclosed that his administration had issued a N758bn bond to address longstanding pension arrears and approved a N32,000 monthly consequential adjustment for affected federal pensioners. He said states had spent over N1tn settling pension obligations, attributing their improved financial capacity partly to subsidy removal.

States Revenue And Bond Issuance

Citing a World Bank report, Tinubu said states' revenues increased by about 93 per cent in real terms between 2023 and 2025, while the share of their budgets devoted to capital projects rose from 46 to 61 per cent. He also disclosed that government-backed credit initiatives had unlocked over N64bn for 174,000 borrowers, while more than 350,000 Nigerians had accessed approximately N53bn in consumer credit.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Pensions, Hussaini Jallo, described the initiatives as important steps towards addressing retirees' healthcare needs and income insecurity. He pledged the National Assembly's support for stronger pension governance, compliance and expanded coverage, particularly for informal-sector workers. Also speaking, the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu, commended the initiatives, describing them as investments in the welfare of Nigerians who had completed their working lives.