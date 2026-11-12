Tinubu Unveils Infrastructure Projects in Jigawa During Campaign Visit

President Bola Tinubu visited Jigawa State to inaugurate skills centers and 400 tractors. He defended the removal of the fuel subsidy and outlined economic reforms for 2027. This visit highlights his administration's focus on sustainable governance and grassroots support.

President Bola Tinubu recently conducted his first official working tour of Jigawa State since taking office on May 29, 2023. The visit culminated in a rally at the Dutse Township Stadium on Tuesday, where he inaugurated key infrastructure projects and reaffirmed his economic agenda. Organizers described the large turnout as evidence of strengthening grassroots support for the President's administration and his re-election bid in the 2027 general elections. The event served as a critical platform to showcase tangible developmental milestones while addressing national economic challenges.

Infrastructure Inauguration in Dutse

The President formally opened the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Multi-Purpose Skills Acquisition Centre and the Renewed Hope Technical Services Centre during the visit. He also virtually inaugurated the three-kilometre dualised Old Police Station-Palace Road in Dutse to improve local connectivity. In a significant boost for the agricultural sector, Tinubu unveiled 400 tractors and other advanced farming equipment to the public. These inaugurations were central to the political engagements held ahead of the upcoming electoral cycle, aiming to demonstrate the administration's commitment to regional development.

Also read APC women mobilise support for Tinubu in Jigawa

TMS Mobilization and Support Analysis

Dr Usman Elleman, the Director of Special Duties for the Tinubu Movement for Sustainable Governance Foundation, characterized the rally as a display of immense solidarity. He stated that the enthusiasm exhibited by residents in Jigawa State reflects growing acceptance of the President's difficult economic policies. Elleman noted that TMS members, led nationally by Inuwa Abdullahi from Jigawa, actively mobilized the community using banners and billboards across the state. A statement released on Wednesday emphasized that the President enjoys enormous support in Jigawa and across Northern Nigeria due to this grassroots engagement.

Defense of Economic Reform Policies

Addressing the crowd, President Tinubu firmly defended the removal of the petrol subsidy, labeling any claims of its return as deliberate misinformation. He argued that the subsidy previously consumed resources that should have been directed toward infrastructure, agriculture, education, and social development. Tinubu insisted that these painful decisions are necessary to put the country on a sustainable path and create future prosperity. He urged citizens not to be misled by rumors, emphasizing that the administration is focused on long-term national stability rather than short-term political gains.

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Agricultural Investment and Future Plans

The President announced expanded support for farmers through interest-free loans and the establishment of mechanized farming service centers across all six geopolitical zones. He pledged that food security would be achieved and that prosperity is forthcoming as these investments take root. Beyond agriculture, Tinubu committed to further investments in electricity generation, skills acquisition, youth empowerment, job creation, and support for small and medium-sized enterprises. These promises were presented as part of a broader strategy to improve the livelihoods of Nigerians and stimulate economic growth.

Vice-President Highlights Regional Projects

Vice-President Kashim Shettima joined the rally to highlight ongoing infrastructure developments in the North, including the Kano-Maiduguri Road and the Kano-Maradi railway. He also pointed to the Kwanar Danja-Hadejia Road as evidence of the administration's progress. Shettima urged residents to assess the government based on its concrete development record rather than political rhetoric. His presence underscored the federal commitment to regional integration and infrastructure expansion as key pillars of the Renewed Hope agenda.