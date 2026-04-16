Tinubu Unfazed by Opposition Pressure, Vows to Continue Reforms

President Bola Tinubu has expressed confidence in his administration's reform agenda, dismissing mounting pressure from the opposition as he looks towards the 2027 elections. He affirmed his commitment to transforming Nigeria and accepted responsibility for the economy, emphasizing a forward-thinking approach and adherence to democratic principles.

President Bola Tinubu has declared his unwavering resolve in the face of increasing opposition pressure ahead of the 2027 general elections. Speaking on Thursday at the State House in Abuja, where he hosted a delegation of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, led by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, President Tinubu articulated a vision of persistent commitment to his administration's goals. He stated, "And if I have to come back over and over again, I’ll do the same thing.

There is no better place than your own country. And no one can build it except you." The president emphasized that contemporary progress is fueled by progressive thinking and innovation, not by outdated notions. He urged his audience to wholeheartedly embrace transformative leadership without apprehension. President Tinubu accepted responsibility for the nation's current economic standing, referring to the late President Muhammadu Buhari as his collaborator in governance. He asserted, "The late Buhari was me. He was my partner. And if I took over from him. Is that not from me? So, if something is wrong, fine. Live with it, correct it, move on." While acknowledging the challenging nature of the reform process, the president guaranteed that the implemented measures would yield significant benefits in the long run. He further declared that individuals unwilling to acknowledge the administration's accomplishments would be made to do so, humorously adding, "If they don’t want to see the hope… we shall lend them ‘Jigi-Bola’, eyeglasses." The president highlighted that the administration is actively dismantling the political and economic structures that have historically impeded national prosperity, working towards economic realignment. He proclaimed, "You represent the conscience of a nation that wants to break the shackles of poverty and hopelessness." President Tinubu reaffirmed his administration's commitment to democratic tenets, including the rule of law, the separation of powers, and the protection of citizens' fundamental rights. He stressed, "We cannot submit to disobedience of a lawful order of the court; we must embrace the judiciary, whether it favours us or not." He underscored the singular path to national greatness: "There’s no other path for us to attain national greatness other than to build one common vision for the progress and prosperity of our people. That is what we must do." The president reiterated his government's dedication to fostering inclusive growth, creating opportunities for the youth, and ensuring that every Nigerian has a vested interest in the nation's future. He cautioned citizens against succumbing to misinformation propagated by opposition factions. Notable attendees at the event included Vice-President Kashim Shettima, APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda, and a host of governors, including Mai Mala Buni, Inuwa Yahaya, Nasir Idris, Francis Nwifuru, Sheriff Oborevwori, Usman Ododo, Abiodun Oyebanji, Hyacinth Alia, Agbu Kefas, Monday Okpebholo, and Uba Sani. The gathering also saw the presence of former governors such as Aminu Bello Masari, Ifeanyi Okowa, and Tanko Al-Makura, alongside former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim and APC National Secretary Ajibola Bashiru





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Bola Tinubu 2027 Elections Economic Reforms Opposition Renewed Hope

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