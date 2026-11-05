Tinubu Arrives in Uyo to Inaugurate Akwa Ibom Projects and Attend APC Rally

President Bola Tinubu arrived in Uyo on Friday for a two-day visit to Akwa Ibom and Rivers states, where he will inaugurate projects and attend APC rallies ahead of the 2027 elections.

President Bola Tinubu arrived in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, on Friday for a working visit to inaugurate projects executed by Governor Umo Eno's administration and attend a political rally.

The President departed Abuja on Friday morning for a two-state visit to Akwa Ibom and Rivers. It is his first major outing in the South-South since the All Progressives Congress commenced mobilisation for the 2027 general elections. He was received at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, by Governor Eno, top government officials, APC leaders and a large crowd of supporters who thronged the airport.

Also read President Tinubu to Visit Akwa Ibom and Rivers States for Project Inaugurations and APC Rally

Presidential Visit Itinerary Details

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed the itinerary in a statement issued on Thursday. Governor Eno has declared Friday a work-free day across Akwa Ibom State to enable residents to participate in activities marking the President's visit. Tinubu is scheduled to inaugurate several projects completed by the Eno administration.

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They include the new International Terminal Building, the International Airport Hospital and the Ibom Aviation Village, all located at the Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo. He is also expected to inaugurate the Airport-Okopedi Road, which connects communities in Nsit Atai and Okobo Local Government Areas, as well as Ring Road 3, linking Idoro Road to Ikot Ekpene Road through Uyo and Ibiono Ibom.

Other projects listed for inauguration include the AKWA-GIS Office Complex, the Command and Control Centre and the ARISE Palm Resort. The projects form part of the Akwa Ibom State Government's infrastructure development programme, covering aviation, transport, public administration, security and tourism. After the inaugurations, the President is expected to proceed to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium for a political rally organised by the APC. Beyond the commissioning ceremonies, Tinubu is expected to engage with political stakeholders, party leaders and supporters.

Port Harcourt Campaign Rally

On Saturday, the President will proceed to Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for an APC presidential campaign rally as political activities gather momentum ahead of the 2027 elections. According to Onanuga, the Rivers gathering will be the President's third campaign rally since he flagged off his re-election campaign in Kaduna State last month. The presidential spokesman explained that the two-state visit would also give Tinubu opportunities to interact with political stakeholders and party supporters.

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He said the engagements would reinforce messages of unity, political stability and national development. They would underscore the administration's emphasis on cooperation and shared commitment to the country's progress. Tinubu's planned appearances in the two states follow his earlier indication that he would not personally attend campaign events in every state. At the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja on October 14, the President said he would not accompany the campaign team everywhere.

He cited his responsibilities as head of government, the country's financial obligations and the need to attract investors. The Kaduna rally on October 24 was his first personal appearance at a campaign event since the campaign was flagged off.