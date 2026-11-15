Tinubu's Five-Year Defence Plan Targets Terrorism and Banditry, APC Council Says

The APC presidential campaign council says President Bola Tinubu's five-year strategic defence plan will strengthen Nigeria's security architecture and address a 17-year insecurity crisis. The council cites over 15,000 terrorists and bandits killed and more than 130,000 Boko Haram surrenders.

President Bola Tinubu has unveiled plans for a comprehensive five-year strategic defence framework to tackle terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other security threats facing Nigeria. The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council announced the plan, saying it is ready.

Dele Alake, spokesperson for the APC presidential campaign council, said in a statement on Sunday that the plan was designed to strengthen the country's security architecture, improve military effectiveness and ensure a coordinated response to emerging threats. He said the initiative reflected Tinubu's determination to end the 17-year insecurity ravaging parts of the country. The council said the framework would address the scourge through sustained military operations, intelligence gathering, technological advancement and non-kinetic interventions.

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Five-Year Strategic Defence Framework Unveiled

It noted that the plan provides a long-term framework for aligning defence priorities, operational requirements, capability development and expenditure with Nigeria's current and anticipated security challenges. Alake said the proposed strategy would reposition the country's security architecture toward a more coordinated, intelligence-led, technology-enabled and prevention-oriented system. He said the system would be capable of addressing terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminality.

The announcement comes amid persistent security concerns across several parts of the country, with terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes continuing to test the capacity of security agencies. The council maintained that the plan would strengthen combat readiness, address critical capability gaps, optimise available resources and minimise unnecessary expenditure and wastage. Alake said military operations conducted across the country in the last three years had led to the elimination of more than 15,000 Boko Haram terrorists and bandits.

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He added that more than 130,000 Boko Haram fighters and dependents had surrendered through Operation Safe Corridor, the federal government's rehabilitation programme for repentant insurgents. According to him, the two figures underscored the administration's two-pronged approach of sustained military operations and non-kinetic interventions to address insecurity. He said the figures demonstrated the administration's use of sustained military pressure and rehabilitation initiatives.

Four New Army Divisions Established

Highlighting measures taken by the administration to tackle security challenges, Alake said Tinubu had established four new army divisions and restructured existing military formations to strengthen the Nigerian Army's operational capacity. He said the reforms were aimed at expanding operational coverage, decentralising military operations and enabling troops to respond more swiftly to security threats across the country.

The president has also approved the establishment of two additional army depots in Osogbo, Osun state, and in Amasiri-Edda, Ebonyi state, to expand military training capacity and accelerate the recruitment and training of new soldiers, Alake said. Each depot can accommodate 6,000 recruits at a time, bringing their combined training capacity to 12,000 soldiers. He said the Osogbo facility's capacity is already being demonstrated, with 5,210 recruits currently undergoing training there.

According to him, the expansion of training facilities is expected to reduce recruit turnaround time and increase the number of soldiers available for deployment. He noted that, to further expand military manpower, Tinubu had approved the recruitment of 28,000 additional soldiers to strengthen the military's presence on the ground and improve operational effectiveness. The measure is also intended to reinforce internal security, improve policing capacity and strengthen the country's response to criminal activities.

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Military Barracks and Training Facilities Approved

Alake said the administration was also investing in military accommodation and operational infrastructure to improve personnel welfare and effectiveness. He cited the 700-unit military barracks in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State, as one of the projects designed to provide personnel with a conducive living and working environment, alongside essential military infrastructure. He said the facilities would provide the accommodation and operational support needed by personnel while strengthening the military's capacity to maintain an effective presence in the area.

According to him, the measures reflected the administration's determination to address manpower and infrastructure gaps, improve the capacity of security agencies and ensure personnel were adequately trained, equipped and deployed to areas facing security challenges. He added that the plan was expected to strengthen combat readiness, address critical capability gaps, optimise available resources and minimise unnecessary expenditure and wastage.

The council said the framework would align national defence priorities, operational requirements, capability development and expenditure with Nigeria's current and anticipated security challenges.